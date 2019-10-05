The Wahoo volleyball team went 3-0 Saturday to take home the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational title.
Wahoo was pushed to three sets by Lincoln Lutheran in the championship, winning 25-22, 18-25, 25-20.
Wahoo's Mya Larson had 20 kills and had a .356 hitting percentage in the title match. Kelsie Sears added nine kills for Wahoo, which served seven aces.
Lutheran's Marriah Buss had 16 kills in the title match, while Ashlyn DeBoer recorded four ace serves and Lexie Kreizel had 14 digs. Paige Trutna put up 15 set assists and DeBoer added 13 for Lutheran.
Lincoln Lutheran went 3-0 in pool play, including defeating Auburn 25-18, 25–8. The Warriors defeated Omaha Roncalli 20-25, 25-16, 28-26 to reach the first-place match.
Leading up to the final, Wahoo defeated Omaha Gross 25-17, 25-10. Omaha Gross defeated Omaha Roncalli in a close third-place match 23-25, 25-23, 25-19.
Lincoln Northeast Invitational: Lincoln Pius X went 1-2 at Saturday's tourney, taking sixth place.
The Bolts dropped the fifth-place match to Gretna after Pius X defeated the Dragons 19-25, 25-22, 25-23 in pool play Friday.
Nebraska-Kearney commit Lauren Taubenheim paced the Thunderbolts with eight kills, but the Dragons limited 6-foot-3 Alexis Markowski to just one kill.
Pius X dropped its opening match to Waverly in three-set thriller. The Vikings took the match 24-26, 25-14, 25-21. Taubenheim paced Pius X again with eight kills.
The lone win for Pius X came in the consolation semifinals with a 26-24, 22-25, 25-18 win over Lincoln Southeast, which finished seventh in the tournament.
Lincoln Southeast suffered a 25-18, 25-16 loss to eventual champion Omaha Marian in the quarterfinals, before rebounding with a 25-19, 25-22 victory in the seventh-place match over Norfolk.
Marian defeated Millard South 27-25, 25-20 to claim the tournament crown. Tournament host Lincoln Northeast went 0-3 Saturday in Silver Pool consolation play.