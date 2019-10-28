Auburn advanced to Tuesday's C1-6 subdistrict volleyball final with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-18 victory against Fairbury at Norris. The Bulldogs will see No. 4 Syracuse in the final.
The Rockets cruised to a 25-9, 25-6, 25-9 victory against Wilber-Clatonia.
Syracuse swept Auburn on Sept. 21 at the Fairbury Invitational in the two teams' only meeting of the season.
C1-2 at Platteview: Ashland-Greenwood breezed past Conestoga in straight sets with a 25-11, 25-8, 25-7 victory Tuesday. The Bluejays will face Louisville at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the subdistrict final after the Monarchs defeated Boys Town 25-6, 25-9, 25-6.
C1-4 at Fremont: North Bend Central scored the final six points in the fourth set to defeat DC West 25-15, 15-25, 25-14, 25-19. C-1 No. 3 Wahoo defeated David City in straight sets 25-14, 25-14, 25-14. Mya Larson had 17 kills and Kelsie Sears had 17 digs to lead the Warriors. North Bend Central and Wahoo face off at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
C2-1 at Weeping Water: Elmwood-Murdock and Lourdes Central Catholic each earned sweeps to advance to Tuesday's final. Elmwood-Murdock defeated Palmyra 25-22, 26-24, 25-21, and Lourdes Central Catholic topped Cornerstone Christian 25-12, 25-9, 25-14.
C2-3 at Fairbury: Johnson County Central defeated Tri County 25-19, 25-23, 25-9 to advance. Sophomore Ava Berkebile led the Thunderbirds with 16 kills on 22 swings. JCC also had 11 ace serves. Freeman advanced, too, with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-21 win against Southern.
C2-6 at Wahoo: Cross County won three straight sets after dropping the first set against Centennial. Cortlyn Schaefer had 13 kills, 19 digs and two blocks to lead the Cougars in a 14-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-23 victory. No. 5 Bishop Neumann took down Aquinas 25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 25-13 to move on to play Cross County at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
C2-8 at Adams Central: Sophomore Shayla Meyer had 20 kills and senior Kalynn Meyer added 16 kills in leading No. 1 Superior to a 25-23, 25-11, 25-19 victory against Sutton in a semifinal matchup. Fillmore Central took care of No. 6 Thayer Central 25-23, 25-15, 25-20 to avenge a home loss to the Titans in September.
D1-2 at Southern: No. 6 H-TR-S and Johnson-Brock will meet in Tuesday's subdistrict final. H-TR-S earned a 25-12, 25-17, 25-14 win against Pawnee City and Johnson-Brock ended Weeping Water's season with a 25-4, 25-6, 25-13 victory.
D1-7 at Tri County: Top-ranked Diller-Odell swept Deshler 25-16, 25-13, 25-16 to advance to Tuesday's final. The Griffins will play No. 10 Meridian, which defeated Heartland 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12. Heartland's Rhianna Wilhelm had 12 kills against Meridian.
D2-3 at Centennial: Exeter-Milligan swept Osceola 25-14, 25-15, 25-23 to advance, while Nebraska Lutheran outlasted Dorchester in five sets 8-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 15-12.