Prep volleyball glance: Southwest, Lutheran capture invite titles

The Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest volleyball team defeated Class A No. 7 Omaha Westside 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 in the Omaha Westside Invitational final to cap off a perfect 5-0 weekend.

"We knew this was coming to the end and we wanted to be successful in the little things," Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. "Our defense was much better at the net and at the back."

A day after breaking Southwest's career kills record, Shaylee Meyers led the Silver Hawks with 14 kills and 13 digs in the championship match against Westside. Courtney Holsteen also chipped in 12 digs.

Lincoln Southwest beat Millard North 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13 in their semifinal match. Meyers, Holsteen and Emerson Lionberger each had double-digit kills in the match.

Lincoln Christian Invitational: Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran defeat Elmwood-Murdock 25-14, 25-9 to win the tournament. Abby Wachal had a team-high 10 kills and Ashlyen DeBoer added nine. The Warriors also defeated Nebraska City and Lincoln Christian in their other two matches, led by 16 kills from Wachal and 15 from DeBoer.