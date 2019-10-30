No. 10 Papillion-La Vista South swept No. 8 Millard South 25-20, 25-21, 25-14 in the A-6 district volleyball final at Millard South on Wednesday to land a spot in state.
The Titans were led by Sophie Hendrix with 14 kills, while Ava LeGrand tallied 17 assists, four blocks and two aces.
Paige Fixemer had 12 kills for Millard South. Maddie MacTaggart and Maggie Madej added seven apiece.
Millard South's season isn't over. The Patriots will earn Class A's lone wild card for next week's state tournament.
With Millard South gaining the wild card, Omaha Marian, which lost to Millard North on Tuesday, will not be at state for the first time since 1992.
A-1: Top-ranked Papillion-La Vista swept Omaha Westside 25-12, 25-11, 25-13 to clinch the Monarchs' eighth straight trip to state.
A-2: No. 3 Elkhorn South took care of business against Kearney, sweeping the Bearcats at home 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 to claim the district title and a trip to state.
Ibinye Green paced the Storm with 15 kills, while Rylee Gray added 14 on a .667 hitting percentage. Elkhorn South hit .307 as a team. Gray also had two blocks.
Kylie Weeks had 19 serve assists, while Brilee Wieseler added 16. Estella Zatechka recorded 25 digs.
A-4: No. 4 Gretna got a battle from Elkhorn, but ultimately it was the Dragons who came out victorious, 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19 in Gretna.
A-5: No. 7 Millard West overcome a slow start to defeat Bellevue West 21-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-22. The Wildcats will be making their ninth straight trip to state.