In a match that that looked and felt more like a state tournament clash, No. 5 Millard North outlasted No. 6 Omaha Marian 27-29, 25-19, 25-15, 17-25, 17-15 in the opening round of the A-7 district volleyball tournament Tuesday at Omaha Marian.
Millard North will play No. 9 Lincoln Southwest in Wednesday's final. The Silver Hawks swept Fremont 25-18, 25-12, 25-20 in the second A-7 semifinal.
A block in the fifth set by Molly Plahn sealed the Mustangs' win against Marian.
Millard North, the defending state champion, had to forfeit 14 victories after the NSAA ruled that the Mustangs were playing an ineligible player. That dropped Millard North to the bottom of the wild-card standings, meaning the Mustangs were destined to be a four-seed in district play.
A-5 at Millard West: Lincoln High's season came to a close with a loss to No. 7 Millard West in a district semifinal matchup, 25-13, 25-12, 25-17. The Links advanced to the semifinals with a 16-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 win against Omaha North. Millard West will host Bellevue West in Wednesday's district final.
A-4 at Gretna: Elkhorn dropped the first set but rallied back to take the next three sets over Lincoln East 18-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-18. Brooke McCartney had 14 digs and three aces, while Delaney Novy finished with 12 digs and five kills for the Spartans. Elkhorn will play in the district title game against No. 4 Gretna at 6 p.m. Wednesday.