Prep volleyball glance: No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran caps another tourney run with win over Wahoo

Lincoln Lutheran continued its winning ways and showed it's the peak of Class C-1 volleyball.

The No. 1 Warriors have now won three consecutive tournaments (Malcolm, Seward and Ashland-Greenwood), and have defeated C-1 No. 6 Wahoo in back-to-back tournament championship matches, including a 25-19, 25-22 victory Saturday to claim the Ashland-Greenwood Invite. Lincoln Lutheran has not dropped a set since its season-opening match against now-Class B No. 3 Waverly.

"We keep telling the girls to play with confidence," Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. "It doesn't matter who is out on the floor. The girls have stepped up to prove that we are pretty deep and that we can play to our abilities and level."

The Warriors opened with a 25-9, 25-9 over Ralston and added a 25-15, 25-8 victory over Plattsmouth.

Abby Wachal recorded 11 of her 30 kills for the day against Ralston.

"We play with a lot of confidence and have seven seniors on the team. ... We have a lot of experienced players that have set standards for others that anybody can fill in."