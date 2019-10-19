The Lincoln Lutheran volleyball team finished a perfect 4-0 on the day at the Lincoln Christian Tournament on Saturday.
The Warriors did not lose a set over the four matches and only allowed more than 20 points twice in eight sets.
"As we approach the end of the season, we want to give it our best in every set," Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. "Going into the postseason, it's important to be ready for the competition ahead of us."
The 29-3 Warriors defeated Lincoln Christian, Elmwood Murdock, Aquinas and then Auburn in the five-team, pool-play tournament. Lutheran had 30 ace serves on its opponents. Marriah Buss led with 48 kills and Abby Wachal added 25 for the day.
"Marriah's hitting efficiency has been incredible this season and it helps feed some of our other players for kills," Ziegler said. "The rest of the team sort of rallies around her. It exudes confidence."
The host Crusaders went 3-1, finishing in second place, only dropping a match to Lutheran 25-7, 25-22. Christian's Alexis Johnson totaled 24 kills, 8 blocks and 25 digs in the tournament, while Barrett Power dished out 57 assists and 31 digs. Addie Ehlers had 14 kills and Brielle Power added 18 kills and four aces for the Crusaders.
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament: Wahoo swept Syracuse in the championship match of their conference tournament, winning 25-12, 25-16, 25-17. Mya Larson had 25 kills, nearly half of the team's total of 51, in the final. She finished with a .558 hitting percentage and the team hit .417. Mya Emerson and Kelsie Sears had seven kills apiece for the Warriors in the final, with Sears and Lillie Mann getting two ace serves each.
Omaha Westside Invitational: Class A No. 1 Papillion-La Vista remained unbeaten, defeating No. 5 Omaha Marian 25-22, 20-25, 25-15, 25-20 in the final of the invitational and improving to 33-0. No. 10 Lincoln Southwest swept Westside and defeated Omaha Duchesne in four sets in the Silver Bracket to finish the weekend 3-2.