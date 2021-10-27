 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball district scores, 10/27
Prep volleyball district scores, 10/27

Volleyball

CLASS A DISTRICTS

All finals

A-1 at Papillion-LV South

Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15

A-2 at Millard West

Millard West def. Millard North, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16

A-3 at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12

A-4 at Elkhorn South

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-12, 25-15, 27-25

A-5 at Gretna

Gretna def. Bellevue West, 28-26, 28-30, 25-23, 25-22

A-6 at Papillion-La Vista

Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21

A-7 at Omaha Westside

Omaha Westside def. Fremont, 25-23, 25-22, 25-10

CLASS B SUBDISTRICTS

All finals

B-1 at Omaha Mercy

Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Mercy, 25-14, 25-9, 25-23

B-2 at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Skutt def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21

B-3 at Norris

Norris def. Waverly, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21

B-5 at York

York def. Seward, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20

B-6 at Northwest

Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-23, 25-9, 25-17

B-8 at Sidney

Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 10-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 15-11

