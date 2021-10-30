Prep volleyball district glance: York sweeps its way to repeat state trip

Last year’s district volleyball championship helped erase much of the heartbreak from York falling short of state a year ago.
This year, York had its sights on getting back there again.
The Dukes swept through Alliance (25-14, 25-14, 25-22) in Saturday’s district final to punch their second straight ticket to state.
This time it was a lot of relief, Dukes coach Chris Ericson said.
“Last year’s group, we came in hoping we can make it,” he said. “This year they kind of had that 'know that they could make it.' There was that relief that we accomplished that goal.”
York's Masa Scheierman led the way, finishing with 18 kills and 12 digs. But a balanced attack stood out to Ericson.
“Teams come in and they focus on Masa, and rightfully so, but I was impressed with the way that our setters move the ball around to our other hitters, and the way those other hitters were able to finish.”
B-8 at Omaha Duchesne: Omaha Duchesne is headed to the state tournament for the sixth time in seven years after a 25-23, 25-16, 25-13 win against Seward.
The Cardinals made it to state five straight years before falling short last year.
Seward's season ends at 22-14.
C1-4 at Columbus Lakeview: Class B No. 8 Columbus Lakeview defended home court in its district final against Fairbury with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-14 sweep.
Lilly Rowe led the Vikings with 11 kills. Autumn Gibbs was able to find her hitters all match long for 34 assists. This year’s trip to Lincoln marks back-to-back state tournament appearances for the Vikings.
C1-5 at Brady: Syracuse had only lost once all season, and it kept it that way on Saturday afternoon.
The Rockets swept Mitchell 25-10, 25-21, 25-11 to reach the state tournament in back-to-back seasons. Delainey Cast led the team with 15 kills and Kennedy Stanley had 36 assists.
“Our girls did a great job coming out hot right out of the gates,” Syracuse coach Courtney Vangroningen said. “Our serve and pass game was strong and consistent, which allowed us to be in system, and Kennedy was able to distribute the ball to a lot of different attackers.”
C1-7 at Bishop Neumann: Class C-1 No. 2 Bishop Neumann has been streaking the second half of the season. It put a cherry on top in winning its 13th match in a row, 25-14, 15-25, 25-15, 25-18 over Broken Bow.
“We just kept getting better and better, and as the season went on, even games we weren’t playing super great in, we found a way to win," said Cavalier coach Brandi Sladky. "They stick together, keep fighting and pushing each other. They demand the best out of each other.”
Kali Jurgensmeier led the way for Neumann with 20 kills and two ace serves.
D1-4 at Platteview: Class D-1 No. 3 Archbishop Bergan booked its trip to state with a 24-26, 27-25, 25-11, 25-17 win over Johnson-Brock.
It marks Bergan's fifth trip state appearance in a row. Paige Frickenstein led the team with 21 kills. Carlee Hapke and Kennedy Bacon each had eight kills. Summer Bojanski had 27 digs.
D1-7 at Aurora: Class D-1 No. 10 Elmwood-Murdock has been playing extremely well of late, and it’s paid off as the Knights clinched a state tournament berth.
Elmwood-Murdock beat Alma 26-24, 25-12, 25-16 for its first trip to the state tournament since 2017. Brenna Schmidt led the team with 18 kills and Bailey Frahm added seven. Tatum Backemeyer had 34 digs and Laney Frahm 33 assists.
D2-1 at Doniphan-Trumbull: Class D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart beat Arthur County 25-20, 25-15, 25-8 to reach state for the fourth consecutive time. Falls City SH has been one of the top teams all year in Class D-2 with only two losses, both to D-2 No. 2 Diller-Odell.
Erison Vonderschmidt led the Irish with 15 kills and eight digs, while Taylor Frederick added eight kills and Rachel Magdanz 18 digs.
D2-6 at Sandy Creek: Last year’s Class D-2 state volleyball champion is headed back to Lincoln to try and defend its title.