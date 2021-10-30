Prep volleyball district glance: York sweeps its way to repeat state trip

C1-4 at Columbus Lakeview: Class B No. 8 Columbus Lakeview defended home court in its district final against Fairbury with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-14 sweep.

Lilly Rowe led the Vikings with 11 kills. Autumn Gibbs was able to find her hitters all match long for 34 assists. This year’s trip to Lincoln marks back-to-back state tournament appearances for the Vikings.

C1-5 at Brady: Syracuse had only lost once all season, and it kept it that way on Saturday afternoon.

The Rockets swept Mitchell 25-10, 25-21, 25-11 to reach the state tournament in back-to-back seasons. Delainey Cast led the team with 15 kills and Kennedy Stanley had 36 assists.

“Our girls did a great job coming out hot right out of the gates,” Syracuse coach Courtney Vangroningen said. “Our serve and pass game was strong and consistent, which allowed us to be in system, and Kennedy was able to distribute the ball to a lot of different attackers.”

C1-7 at Bishop Neumann: Class C-1 No. 2 Bishop Neumann has been streaking the second half of the season. It put a cherry on top in winning its 13th match in a row, 25-14, 15-25, 25-15, 25-18 over Broken Bow.