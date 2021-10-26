Prep volleyball district and subdistrict scores and schedules, 10/26

Volleyball
CLASS A DISTRICTS
A-1
Papillion-La Vista South def. North Platte, 25-11, 25-11, 25-5
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln High 25-19, 25-13, 25-14
Wednesday—Omaha Marian at Papillion-La Vista South.
A-2
Omaha North at Millard West, 6
Millard North def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18
Wednesday—final TBA.
A-3
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-9, 25-11
Norfolk def. Grand Island, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25
Wednesday—Norfolk at Lincoln Southwest.
A-4
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue East 25-5, 25-12, 25-14
Millard South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17
Wednesday—Millard South at Elkhorn South.
A-5
Gretna def. Omaha Northwest, 25-6, 25-9, 25-15
Bellevue West def. Omaha Burke 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14
Wednesday—Bellevue West at Gretna.
A-6
Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Northeast 25-11, 25-12, 25-12
Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus 25-9, 25-14, 25-18
Wednesday—Lincoln Pius X at Papillion-La Vista.
A-7
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Central, 25-16, 25-16, 25-3
Fremont def. Kearney 25-18, 27-25, 25-11
Wednesday—Fremont at Omaha Westside.
SUBDISTRICTS
Class B
B-1 at Omaha Mercy
Ralston at Omaha Mercy, 5
Omaha Duchesne vs. Platteview, 7
Wednesday—final, 6.
B-2 at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Skutt def. Bennington 25-13, 25-12, 25-17
Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, 7:30
Wednesday—final, 6.
B-3 at Norris
Norris def. Nebraska City, 25-6, 25-14, 25-9
Waverly def. Plattsmouth 25-10, 25-15, 25-14
Wednesday—final, 5:30.
B-4 at Blair
Schuyler def. South Sioux City 18-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-12, 15-11
Final: Blair vs. Schuyler, 6:30.
B-5 at York
York def. Crete 25-23, 25-13, 25-15
Seward def. Beatrice 29-27, 25-20, 25-20
Wednesday—final, 6.
B-6 at Northwest
Northwest def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-12, 25-16
Adams Central def. Aurora 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18
Wednesday—final, 6.
B-7 at Lexington
Holdrege def. McCook 25-21, 25-21, 25-18
Final: Lexington def. Holdrege 25-10, 25-18, 25-22
B-8 at Sidney
Sidney def. Gering 25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 13-25, 15-12
Alliance vs. Scottsbluff, 7 MT
Wednesday—final, 6 MT.
Class C-1
C1-1 at Omaha Roncalli
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21
C1-2 at Syracuse
Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-18, 25-15, 25-9
C1-3 at Falls City
Fairbury def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19
C1-4 at Lincoln Lutheran
Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm 25-21, 25-13, 25-23
C1-5 at Bishop Neumann
Bishop Neumann def. Wahoo 25-21, 25-18, 25-19
C1-6 at North Bend Central
North Bend Central def. Logan View/SS 21-25, 25-12, 27-25, 22-25, 15-9
C1-7 at Pierce
Pierce def. Battle Creek 25-20, 25-18, 25-21
C1-8 at Columbus Lakeview
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus 25-10, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18
C1-9 at Grand Island CC
Grand Island CC def. St. Paul 24-26, 25-21 25-11, 25-13
C1-10 at Kearney Catholic
Kearney Catholic def. Gothenburg 16-25, 25-17, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13
C1-11 at Ainsworth
Ainsworth vs. Ord, 7.
C1-12 at Chase County
Chase County vs. Mitchell, 6 MT.
Class C-2
C2-1 at Yutan
Yutan def. Lourdes CC 25-21, 25-23, 25-17
C2-2 at Oakland-Craig
Oakland-Craig def. Pender 25-14, 25-21, 25-15
C2-3 at Palmyra
Centennial vs. Palmyra def. Centennial 19-25, 35-33, 25-17, 24-26, 16-14
C2-4 at Wisner-Pilger
Wisner-Pilger def. Guardian Angels CC 17-25, 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 15-9
C2-5 at Crofton
Crofton def. Wakefield 25-21, 25-23, 25-19
C2-6 at Superior
Sutton def. Superior 20-25, 15-25, 25-13, 25-23, 15-7
C2-7 at Norfolk Catholic
Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast 25-23, 19-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-13
C2-8 at Hastings SC
Hastings SC vs. Centura, 7.
C2-9 at Burwell
Burwell def. West Holt 25-15, 25-14, 25-14
C2-10 at Amherst
Amherst def. South Loup 25-21, 25-19, 25-18
C2-11 at Bridgeport
Bridgeport vs. Perkins County, 6:30 MT.
C2-12 at Bayard
Bayard def. Gordon-Rushville 25-16, 25-19, 25-18
Class D-1
D1-1 at Johnson-Brock
Johnson-Brock def. Southern 25-18, 25-17, 25-15
D1-2 at Mead
Archbishop Bergan def. Mead 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18
D1-3 at BDS
BDS def. Meridian 25-14, 25-23, 14-25, 25-22
D1-4 at Heartland
Heartland def. Dorchester 25-16, 25-13, 25-20
D1-5 at Nebraska Christian
Nebraska Christian def. Aquinas 25-19, 25-17, 25-22
D1-6 at Howells
Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/LHF, 7.
D1-7 at Wausa
Hartington CC def. Wausa 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-11, 16-14
D1-8 at Boyd County
Creighton def. Plainview 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19
D1-9 at Shelton
Shelton vs. Alma, 7.
D1-10 at Central Valley
Central Valley vs. Pleasanton, 7.
D1-11 at Overton
Overton def. S-E-M 25-19, 25-22, 25-23
D1-12 at Cambridge
Southwest vs. Cambridge, 7.
Class D-2
D2-1 at Falls City SH
Diller-Odell def. Falls City SH 20-25, 25-20, 25-15, 14-25, 15-12
D2-2 at Exeter-Milligan
Exeter-Milligan def. Parkview Christian 25-16, 25-10, 25-15
D2-3 at High Plains
High Plains def. Osceola 25-23, 25-19, 25-18
D2-4 at Humphrey SF
Humphrey SF def. Riverside 25-13, 25-14, 25-14
D2-5 at Stuart
Wynot def. Stuart 25-22, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22
D2-6 at Silver Lake
Lawrence-Nelson def. Franklin 17-25, 19-25, 25-17, 26-24, 15-9
D2-7 at Anselmo-Merna
Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield 25-11, 11-25, 25-17, 25-20
D2-8 at Maywood-Hayes Center
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis 25-20, 25-19, 25-20
D2-9 at Wauneta-Palisade
Wauneta-Palisade vs. Paxton, 7.
D2-10 at Arthur County
Arthur County vs. Mullen, 6 MT.
D2-11 at Garden County
South Platte def. Garden County 14-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-18, 15-8
D2-12 at Hay Springs
Sioux County def. Minatare 25-10, 25-20, 25-22