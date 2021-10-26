 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball district and subdistrict scores and schedules, 10/26
agate

Prep volleyball district and subdistrict scores and schedules, 10/26

Volleyball

CLASS A DISTRICTS

A-1

Papillion-La Vista South def. North Platte, 25-11, 25-11, 25-5

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln High 25-19, 25-13, 25-14

Wednesday—Omaha Marian at Papillion-La Vista South.

A-2

Omaha North at Millard West, 6

Millard North def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18

Wednesday—final TBA.

A-3

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-9, 25-11

Norfolk def. Grand Island, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25

Wednesday—Norfolk at Lincoln Southwest.

A-4

Elkhorn South def. Bellevue East 25-5, 25-12, 25-14

Millard South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17

Wednesday—Millard South at Elkhorn South.

A-5

Gretna def. Omaha Northwest, 25-6, 25-9, 25-15

Bellevue West def. Omaha Burke 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14

Wednesday—Bellevue West at Gretna. 

A-6

Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Northeast 25-11, 25-12, 25-12

Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus 25-9, 25-14, 25-18

Wednesday—Lincoln Pius X at Papillion-La Vista.

A-7

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Central, 25-16, 25-16, 25-3

Fremont def. Kearney 25-18, 27-25, 25-11

Wednesday—Fremont at Omaha Westside.

SUBDISTRICTS

Class B

B-1 at Omaha Mercy

Ralston at Omaha Mercy, 5

Omaha Duchesne vs. Platteview, 7

Wednesday—final, 6.

B-2 at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Skutt def. Bennington 25-13, 25-12, 25-17

Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, 7:30

Wednesday—final, 6.

B-3 at Norris

Norris def. Nebraska City, 25-6, 25-14, 25-9

Waverly def. Plattsmouth 25-10, 25-15, 25-14

Wednesday—final, 5:30.

B-4 at Blair

Schuyler def. South Sioux City 18-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-12, 15-11

Final: Blair vs. Schuyler, 6:30.

B-5 at York

York def. Crete 25-23, 25-13, 25-15

Seward def. Beatrice 29-27, 25-20, 25-20

Wednesday—final, 6.

B-6 at Northwest

Northwest def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-12, 25-16

Adams Central def. Aurora 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18

Wednesday—final, 6.

B-7 at Lexington

Holdrege def. McCook 25-21, 25-21, 25-18

Final: Lexington def. Holdrege 25-10, 25-18, 25-22

B-8 at Sidney

Sidney def. Gering 25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 13-25, 15-12

Alliance vs. Scottsbluff, 7 MT

Wednesday—final, 6 MT.

Class C-1

C1-1 at Omaha Roncalli

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21

C1-2 at Syracuse

Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-18, 25-15, 25-9

C1-3 at Falls City

Fairbury def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19

C1-4 at Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm 25-21, 25-13, 25-23

C1-5 at Bishop Neumann

Bishop Neumann def. Wahoo 25-21, 25-18, 25-19

C1-6 at North Bend Central

North Bend Central def. Logan View/SS 21-25, 25-12, 27-25, 22-25, 15-9

C1-7 at Pierce

Pierce def. Battle Creek 25-20, 25-18, 25-21

C1-8 at Columbus Lakeview

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus 25-10, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18

C1-9 at Grand Island CC

Grand Island CC def. St. Paul 24-26, 25-21 25-11, 25-13

C1-10 at Kearney Catholic

Kearney Catholic def. Gothenburg 16-25, 25-17, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13

C1-11 at Ainsworth

Ainsworth vs. Ord, 7.

C1-12 at Chase County

Chase County vs. Mitchell, 6 MT.

Class C-2

C2-1 at Yutan

Yutan def. Lourdes CC 25-21, 25-23, 25-17

C2-2 at Oakland-Craig

Oakland-Craig def. Pender 25-14, 25-21, 25-15

C2-3 at Palmyra

Centennial vs. Palmyra def. Centennial 19-25, 35-33, 25-17, 24-26, 16-14

C2-4 at Wisner-Pilger

Wisner-Pilger def. Guardian Angels CC 17-25, 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 15-9 

C2-5 at Crofton

Crofton def. Wakefield 25-21, 25-23, 25-19

C2-6 at Superior

Sutton def. Superior 20-25, 15-25, 25-13, 25-23, 15-7

C2-7 at Norfolk Catholic

Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast 25-23, 19-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-13

C2-8 at Hastings SC

Hastings SC vs. Centura, 7.

C2-9 at Burwell

Burwell def. West Holt 25-15, 25-14, 25-14

C2-10 at Amherst

Amherst def. South Loup 25-21, 25-19, 25-18

C2-11 at Bridgeport

Bridgeport vs. Perkins County, 6:30 MT.

C2-12 at Bayard

Bayard def. Gordon-Rushville 25-16, 25-19, 25-18

Class D-1

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock

Johnson-Brock def. Southern 25-18, 25-17, 25-15

D1-2 at Mead

Archbishop Bergan def. Mead 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18

D1-3 at BDS

BDS def. Meridian 25-14, 25-23, 14-25, 25-22

D1-4 at Heartland

Heartland def. Dorchester 25-16, 25-13, 25-20

D1-5 at Nebraska Christian

Nebraska Christian def. Aquinas 25-19, 25-17, 25-22

D1-6 at Howells

Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/LHF, 7.

D1-7 at Wausa

Hartington CC def. Wausa 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-11, 16-14

D1-8 at Boyd County

Creighton def. Plainview 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19

D1-9 at Shelton

Shelton vs. Alma, 7.

D1-10 at Central Valley

Central Valley vs. Pleasanton, 7.

D1-11 at Overton

Overton def. S-E-M 25-19, 25-22, 25-23

D1-12 at Cambridge

Southwest vs. Cambridge, 7.

Class D-2

D2-1 at Falls City SH

Diller-Odell def. Falls City SH 20-25, 25-20, 25-15, 14-25, 15-12

D2-2 at Exeter-Milligan

Exeter-Milligan def. Parkview Christian 25-16, 25-10, 25-15

D2-3 at High Plains

High Plains def. Osceola 25-23, 25-19, 25-18

D2-4 at Humphrey SF

Humphrey SF def. Riverside 25-13, 25-14, 25-14

D2-5 at Stuart

Wynot def. Stuart 25-22, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22

D2-6 at Silver Lake

Lawrence-Nelson def. Franklin 17-25, 19-25, 25-17, 26-24, 15-9

D2-7 at Anselmo-Merna

Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield 25-11, 11-25, 25-17, 25-20

D2-8 at Maywood-Hayes Center

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis 25-20, 25-19, 25-20

D2-9 at Wauneta-Palisade

Wauneta-Palisade vs. Paxton, 7.

D2-10 at Arthur County

Arthur County vs. Mullen, 6 MT.

D2-11 at Garden County

South Platte def. Garden County 14-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-18, 15-8

D2-12 at Hay Springs

Sioux County def. Minatare 25-10, 25-20, 25-22

