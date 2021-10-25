Prep volleyball district and subdistrict scores and schedules, 10/25

Volleyball
CLASS A DISTRICTS
A-1
North Platte def. Omaha South, 25-7, 25-10, 25-9
Tuesday—North Platte at Papillion-La Vista South, 6; Lincoln High at Omaha Marian, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.
A-2
Omaha North def. Omaha Benson, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15
Tuesday—Omaha North at Millard West, 6; Millard North at Lincoln East, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.
A-3
Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Bryan, 25-14, 25-4, 25-6
Tuesday—Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest, 6; Norfolk at Grand Island, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.
A-4: Tuesday—Bellevue East at Elkhorn South, 6; Lincoln North Star at Millard South, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.
A-5: Tuesday—Omaha Northwest at Gretna, 5:30; Omaha Burke at Bellevue West, TBA; Wednesday—final TBA.
A-6: Tuesday—Lincoln Northeast at Papillion-La Vista, 6; Columbus at Lincoln Pius X, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.
A-7: Tuesday—Omaha Central at Omaha Westside, 6; Kearney at Fremont, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.
SUBDISTRICTS
Class B
B-1 at Omaha Mercy: Tuesday—Ralston at Omaha Mercy, 5; Omaha Duchesne vs. Platteview, 7; Wednesday—final, 6.
B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Tuesday—Bennington at Omaha Skutt, 6; Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, 7:30; Wednesday—final, 6.
B-3 at Norris: Tuesday—Nebraska City at Norris, 5:30; Waverly vs. Plattsmouth, 6:30; Wednesday—final, 5:30.
B-4 at Blair: Tuesday—South Sioux City vs. Schuyler, 5; Blair vs. South Sioux City/Schuyler winner, 6:30.
B-5 at York: Tuesday—Crete at York, 6; Seward vs. Beatrice, 7:30; Wednesday—final, 6.
B-6 at Northwest: Tuesday—Hastings at Northwest, 5:30; Adams Central vs. Aurora, 7; Wednesday—final, 6.
B-7 at Lexington: Tuesday—McCook vs. Holdrege, 5:15; Lexington vs. McCook/Holdrege winner, 7.
B-8 at Sidney: Tuesday—Gering at McCook, 5:30 MT; Alliance vs. Scottsbluff, 7 MT; Wednesday—final, 6 MT.
Class C-1
C1-1 at Omaha Roncalli
Omaha Roncalli def. Boys Town, 25-10, 25-10, 25-8
Omaha Gross def. Brownell Talbot, 25-13, 25-21, 25-13
Tuesday—final, 6.
C1-2 at Syracuse
Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-15
Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-5, 25-10, 25-4
Tuesday—final, 6.
C1-3 at Falls City
Fairbury def. Auburn, 25-14, 25-15, 25-16
Falls City def. Johnson Co. Central, 25-15, 25-12, 25-23
Tuesday—final, 6.
C1-4 at Lincoln Lutheran
Lincoln Christian def. Milford, 25-15, 25-11, 18-25, 25-18
Malcolm def. Raymond Central, 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-10, 25-16
Tuesday—final, 6:30.
C1-5 at Bishop Neumann
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15
Wahoo def. Douglas County West, 25-20, 25-20, 13-25, 25-14
Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-6 at North Bend Central
West Point-Beemer def. Fort Calhoun, 19-25, 25-4, 25-18, 25-10
Logan View/SS def. Arlington, 28-30, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16
North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21
Tuesday—final, 6:30.
C1-7 at Pierce
BRLD def. Winnebago, 25-9, 25-20, 25-14
Battle Creek def. Wayne, 25-22, 23-25, 29-31, 25-14, 15-9
Pierce def. BRLD, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21
Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-8 at Columbus Lakeview
Boone Central def. Madison, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9
Columbus Scotus def. David City, 25-13, 26-24, 25-18
Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central, 25-9, 25-10, 25-14
Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-9 at Grand Island CC
Grand Island CC def. Central City, 25-7, 25-7, 25-8
St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-23, 25-18, 25-9
Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-10 at Kearney Catholic
Gothenburg def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18
Minden def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-4, 25-10
Kearney Catholic vs. Minden, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19
Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-11 at Ainsworth
Ainsworth def. Valentine, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18
Ord def. O'Neill, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19
Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-12 at Chase County
Ogallala def. Chadron, 24-26, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-8
Mitchell def. Hershey, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20
Chase County vs. Ogallala
Tuesday—final, 6 MT.
Class C-2
C2-1 at Yutan
Weeping Water def. Cornerstone Christian, 28-30, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-11
Lourdes CC def. Omaha Christian, 25-18, 25-19, 25-15
Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-8, 25-11, 25-13
Tuesday—final, 6.
C2-2 at Oakland-Craig
Homer def. Omaha Nation, 25-14, 25-15, 25-11
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12
Oakland-Craig def. Homer, 25-15, 25-8, 25-8
Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-3 at Palmyra
Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 24-26, 25-20, 25-15, 25-17
Centennial def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-12, 25-17, 25-13
Tuesday—final, 6.
C2-4 at Wisner-Pilger
Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-1
Guardian Angels CC def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-19, 25-17, 24-26, 25-17
Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-5 at Crofton
Laurel-C-C def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-11, 27-25
Wakefield def. Ponca, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 15-7
Crofton def. Laurel-C-C, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16
Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-6 at Superior
Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15
Superior def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-10, 25-8
Sutton def. Thayer Central, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18
Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-7 at Norfolk Catholic
Fullerton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-13, 25-6, 25-12
Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18
Norfolk Catholic def. Fullerton, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15
Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-8 at Hastings SC
Blue Hill def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-8, 25-13
Centura def. Wood River, 25-16, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19
Hastings SC def. Blue Hill, 25-22, 25-12, 25-15
Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-9 at Burwell
Burwell def. Arcadia/Loup City, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11
West Holt def. North Central, 23-25, 25-22, 25-13, 13-25, 15-8
Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-10 at Amherst
Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-11, 25-18
South Loup def. Southern Valley, 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 16-25, 15-12
Tuesday—final, 6:30.
C2-11 at Bridgeport
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-7, 25-17, 25-15
Perkins County def. Sutherland, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10
Tuesday—final, 6:30 MT.
C2-12 at Bayard
Bayard def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-8, 25-17
Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18
Tuesday—final, 6 MT.
Class D-1
D1-1 at Johnson-Brock
Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14
Southern def. HTRS, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22
Tuesday—final, 6.
D1-2 at Mead
Archbishop Bergan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20
Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-14, 25-15
Tuesday—final, 6.
D1-3 at BDS
BDS def. Red Cloud, 25-12, 25-6, 25-14
Meridian def. Deshler, 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17
Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-4 at Heartland
Dorchester def. McCool Junction, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15, 19-25, 15-13
Heartland def. Harvard, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18
Tuesday—final, 6:30.
D1-5 at Nebraska Christian
Aquinas def. Cross County, 25-21, 25-23, 25-14
East Butler def. Twin River, 16-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-12
Nebraska Christian def. East Butler, 25-14, 25-11, 25-8
Tuesday—final, 6:30.
D1-6 at Howells
Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-10, 25-23
Humphrey/LHF def. Elgin/PJ, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18
Howells-Dodge def. Summerland, 21-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-23
Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-7 at Wausa
Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-8, 25-5, 25-15
Hartington CC def. Osmond, 25-17, 25-18, 25-2
Wausa def. Tri County Northeast, 17-25, 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 15-12
Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-8 at Boyd County
Plainview def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-15, 25-20
Creighton def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 25-19, 25-10
Boyd County def. Plainview, 25-16, 21-25, 13-25, 25-20, 15-6
Tuesday—final, 7:30.
D1-9 at Shelton
Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-18, 28-30, 25-15, 26-24
Alma def. Kenesaw, 25-12, 25-21, 23-25, 22-25, 15-12
Shelton def. Axtell, 18-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-8
Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-10 at Central Valley
Central Valley def. Twin Loup, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20
Pleasanton def. Ravenna, 25-10, 25-18, 25-15
Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-11 at Overton
Sandhills Valley def. Maxwell, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 25-14
S-E-M vs. North Platte St. Pat's,22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22
Overton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-18, 25-13, 25-12
Tuesday—final, 6.
D1-12 at Cambridge
Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15
Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10
Tuesday—final, 7.
Class D-2
D2-1 at Falls City SH
Falls City SH def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-8, 25-7
Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 17-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-9
Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-2 at Exeter-Milligan
Exeter-Milligan def. Friend, 25-15, 25-12, 25-9
Parkview Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 15-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 16-14
Tuesday—final, 6:30.
D2-3 at High Plains
High Plains def. Giltner, 25-19, 25-9, 25-20
Osceola def. Hampton, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13
Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-4 at Humphrey SF
Winside def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-11, 25-15
Riverside def. Randolph, 25-23, 27-29, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9
Humphrey SF def. Winside, 25-23, 27-29, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9
Tuesday—final, 6:30.
D2-5 at Stuart
CWC def. Santee, 25-11, 25-22, 25-14
Stuart def. CWC, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18
Wynot def. St. Mary's, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20
Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-6 at Silver Lake
Franklin def. Silver Lake, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23
Lawrence-Nelson def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-18, 25-11, 25-12
Tuesday—final, 6:30.
D2-7 at Anselmo-Merna
Anselmo-Merna def. Palmer, 25-15, 25-12
Ansley-Litchfield def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-9, 25-10, 25-15
Palmer def. Elba, 17-25, 12-25, 29-27, 25-15, 15-10
Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-8 at Maywood-Hayes Center
Medicine Valley def. Brady, 25-23, 25-12, 25-23
Loomis def. Bertrand, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11, 23-25, 15-11
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-20, 25-17, 25-11
Tuesday—final, 6:30.
D2-9 at Wauneta-Palisade
Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 25-16, 25-5, 25-15
Paxton def. Wallace, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-8
Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-10 at Arthur County
Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 25-17, 26-24, 25-13
Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-15
Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17, 18-25, 15-12
Tuesday—final, 6 MT.
D2-11 at Garden County
Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-15, 25-20
South Platte def. Leyton, 23-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-22
Garden County vs. Potter-Dix, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14
Tuesday—final, 6 MT.
D2-12 at Hay Springs
Minatare def. Banner County, 25-9, 25-17, 25-1
Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9, 25-19
Hay Springs def. Minatare, 11-25, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12
Tuesday—final, 6 MT.
