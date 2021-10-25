Prep volleyball district and subdistrict scores and schedules, 10/25

A-7: Tuesday—Omaha Central at Omaha Westside, 6; Kearney at Fremont, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.

SUBDISTRICTS

Class B

B-1 at Omaha Mercy: Tuesday—Ralston at Omaha Mercy, 5; Omaha Duchesne vs. Platteview, 7; Wednesday—final, 6.

B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Tuesday—Bennington at Omaha Skutt, 6; Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, 7:30; Wednesday—final, 6.

B-3 at Norris: Tuesday—Nebraska City at Norris, 5:30; Waverly vs. Plattsmouth, 6:30; Wednesday—final, 5:30.

B-4 at Blair: Tuesday—South Sioux City vs. Schuyler, 5; Blair vs. South Sioux City/Schuyler winner, 6:30.

B-5 at York: Tuesday—Crete at York, 6; Seward vs. Beatrice, 7:30; Wednesday—final, 6.

B-6 at Northwest: Tuesday—Hastings at Northwest, 5:30; Adams Central vs. Aurora, 7; Wednesday—final, 6.

B-7 at Lexington: Tuesday—McCook vs. Holdrege, 5:15; Lexington vs. McCook/Holdrege winner, 7.