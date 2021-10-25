 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball district and subdistrict scores and schedules, 10/25
agate

Prep volleyball district and subdistrict scores and schedules, 10/25

Volleyball

CLASS A DISTRICTS

A-1

North Platte def. Omaha South, 25-7, 25-10, 25-9

Tuesday—North Platte at Papillion-La Vista South, 6; Lincoln High at Omaha Marian, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.

A-2

Omaha North def. Omaha Benson, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15

Tuesday—Omaha North at Millard West, 6; Millard North at Lincoln East, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.

A-3

Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Bryan, 25-14, 25-4, 25-6

Tuesday—Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest, 6; Norfolk at Grand Island, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.

A-4: Tuesday—Bellevue East at Elkhorn South, 6; Lincoln North Star at Millard South, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.

A-5: Tuesday—Omaha Northwest at Gretna, 5:30; Omaha Burke at Bellevue West, TBA; Wednesday—final TBA.

A-6: Tuesday—Lincoln Northeast at Papillion-La Vista, 6; Columbus at Lincoln Pius X, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.

A-7: Tuesday—Omaha Central at Omaha Westside, 6; Kearney at Fremont, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.

SUBDISTRICTS

Class B

B-1 at Omaha Mercy: Tuesday—Ralston at Omaha Mercy, 5; Omaha Duchesne vs. Platteview, 7; Wednesday—final, 6.

B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Tuesday—Bennington at Omaha Skutt, 6; Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, 7:30; Wednesday—final, 6.

B-3 at Norris: Tuesday—Nebraska City at Norris, 5:30; Waverly vs. Plattsmouth, 6:30; Wednesday—final, 5:30.

B-4 at Blair: Tuesday—South Sioux City vs. Schuyler, 5; Blair vs. South Sioux City/Schuyler winner, 6:30.

B-5 at York: Tuesday—Crete at York, 6; Seward vs. Beatrice, 7:30; Wednesday—final, 6.

B-6 at Northwest: Tuesday—Hastings at Northwest, 5:30; Adams Central vs. Aurora, 7; Wednesday—final, 6.

B-7 at Lexington: Tuesday—McCook vs. Holdrege, 5:15; Lexington vs. McCook/Holdrege winner, 7.

B-8 at Sidney: Tuesday—Gering at McCook, 5:30 MT; Alliance vs. Scottsbluff, 7 MT; Wednesday—final, 6 MT.

Class C-1

C1-1 at Omaha Roncalli

Omaha Roncalli def. Boys Town, 25-10, 25-10, 25-8

Omaha Gross def. Brownell Talbot, 25-13, 25-21, 25-13

Tuesday—final, 6.

C1-2 at Syracuse

Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-15

Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-5, 25-10, 25-4

Tuesday—final, 6.

C1-3 at Falls City

Fairbury def. Auburn, 25-14, 25-15, 25-16

Falls City def. Johnson Co. Central, 25-15, 25-12, 25-23

Tuesday—final, 6.

C1-4 at Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Christian def. Milford, 25-15, 25-11, 18-25, 25-18

Malcolm def. Raymond Central, 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-10, 25-16

Tuesday—final, 6:30.

C1-5 at Bishop Neumann

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15

Wahoo def. Douglas County West, 25-20, 25-20, 13-25, 25-14

Tuesday—final, 7.

C1-6 at North Bend Central

West Point-Beemer def. Fort Calhoun, 19-25, 25-4, 25-18, 25-10

Logan View/SS def. Arlington, 28-30, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16

North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21

Tuesday—final, 6:30.

C1-7 at Pierce

BRLD def. Winnebago, 25-9, 25-20, 25-14

Battle Creek def. Wayne, 25-22, 23-25, 29-31, 25-14, 15-9

Pierce def. BRLD, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21

Tuesday—final, 7.

C1-8 at Columbus Lakeview

Boone Central def. Madison, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9

Columbus Scotus def. David City, 25-13, 26-24, 25-18

Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central, 25-9, 25-10, 25-14

Tuesday—final, 7.

C1-9 at Grand Island CC

Grand Island CC def. Central City, 25-7, 25-7, 25-8

St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-23, 25-18, 25-9

Tuesday—final, 7.

C1-10 at Kearney Catholic

Gothenburg def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18

Minden def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-4, 25-10

Kearney Catholic vs. Minden, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19

Tuesday—final, 7.

C1-11 at Ainsworth

Ainsworth def. Valentine, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18

Ord def. O'Neill, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19

Tuesday—final, 7.

C1-12 at Chase County

Ogallala def. Chadron, 24-26, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-8

Mitchell def. Hershey, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20

Chase County vs. Ogallala

Tuesday—final, 6 MT.

Class C-2

C2-1 at Yutan

Weeping Water def. Cornerstone Christian, 28-30, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-11

Lourdes CC def. Omaha Christian, 25-18, 25-19, 25-15

Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-8, 25-11, 25-13

Tuesday—final, 6.

C2-2 at Oakland-Craig

Homer def. Omaha Nation, 25-14, 25-15, 25-11

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12

Oakland-Craig def. Homer, 25-15, 25-8, 25-8

Tuesday—final, 7.

C2-3 at Palmyra

Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 24-26, 25-20, 25-15, 25-17

Centennial def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16

Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-12, 25-17, 25-13

Tuesday—final, 6.

C2-4 at Wisner-Pilger

Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-1

Guardian Angels CC def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-19, 25-17, 24-26, 25-17

Tuesday—final, 7.

C2-5 at Crofton

Laurel-C-C def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-11, 27-25 

Wakefield def. Ponca, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 15-7 

Crofton def. Laurel-C-C, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16

Tuesday—final, 7.

C2-6 at Superior

Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15

Superior def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-10, 25-8

Sutton def. Thayer Central, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18

Tuesday—final, 7.

C2-7 at Norfolk Catholic

Fullerton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-13, 25-6, 25-12

Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18

Norfolk Catholic def. Fullerton, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15

Tuesday—final, 7.

C2-8 at Hastings SC

Blue Hill def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-8, 25-13

Centura def. Wood River, 25-16, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19

Hastings SC def. Blue Hill, 25-22, 25-12, 25-15

Tuesday—final, 7.

C2-9 at Burwell

Burwell def. Arcadia/Loup City, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11

West Holt def. North Central, 23-25, 25-22, 25-13, 13-25, 15-8

Tuesday—final, 7.

C2-10 at Amherst

Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-11, 25-18

South Loup def. Southern Valley, 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 16-25, 15-12

Tuesday—final, 6:30.

C2-11 at Bridgeport

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-7, 25-17, 25-15

Perkins County def. Sutherland, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10

Tuesday—final, 6:30 MT.

C2-12 at Bayard

Bayard def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-8, 25-17

Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18

Tuesday—final, 6 MT.

Class D-1

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock

Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14

Southern def. HTRS, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22

Tuesday—final, 6.

D1-2 at Mead

Archbishop Bergan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20

Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-14, 25-15

Tuesday—final, 6.

D1-3 at BDS

BDS def. Red Cloud, 25-12, 25-6, 25-14

Meridian def. Deshler, 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17

Tuesday—final, 7.

D1-4 at Heartland

Dorchester def. McCool Junction, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15, 19-25, 15-13

Heartland def. Harvard, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18

Tuesday—final, 6:30.

D1-5 at Nebraska Christian

Aquinas def. Cross County, 25-21, 25-23, 25-14

East Butler def. Twin River, 16-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-12

Nebraska Christian def. East Butler, 25-14, 25-11, 25-8

Tuesday—final, 6:30.

D1-6 at Howells

Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-10, 25-23 

Humphrey/LHF def. Elgin/PJ, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18

Howells-Dodge def. Summerland, 21-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-23

Tuesday—final, 7.

D1-7 at Wausa

Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-8, 25-5, 25-15

Hartington CC def. Osmond, 25-17, 25-18, 25-2

Wausa def. Tri County Northeast, 17-25, 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 15-12

Tuesday—final, 7.

D1-8 at Boyd County

Plainview def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-15, 25-20

Creighton def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 25-19, 25-10

Boyd County def. Plainview, 25-16, 21-25, 13-25, 25-20, 15-6

Tuesday—final, 7:30.

D1-9 at Shelton

Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-18, 28-30, 25-15, 26-24

Alma def. Kenesaw, 25-12, 25-21, 23-25, 22-25, 15-12

Shelton def. Axtell, 18-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-8

Tuesday—final, 7.

D1-10 at Central Valley

Central Valley def. Twin Loup, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20

Pleasanton def. Ravenna, 25-10, 25-18, 25-15

Tuesday—final, 7.

D1-11 at Overton

Sandhills Valley def. Maxwell, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 25-14

S-E-M vs. North Platte St. Pat's,22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22

Overton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-18, 25-13, 25-12

Tuesday—final, 6.

D1-12 at Cambridge

Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15

Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10

Tuesday—final, 7.

Class D-2

D2-1 at Falls City SH

Falls City SH def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-8, 25-7

Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 17-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-9

Tuesday—final, 7.

D2-2 at Exeter-Milligan

Exeter-Milligan def. Friend, 25-15, 25-12, 25-9

Parkview Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 15-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 16-14

Tuesday—final, 6:30.

D2-3 at High Plains

High Plains def. Giltner, 25-19, 25-9, 25-20

Osceola def. Hampton, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13

Tuesday—final, 7.

D2-4 at Humphrey SF

Winside def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-11, 25-15

Riverside def. Randolph, 25-23, 27-29, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9

Humphrey SF def. Winside, 25-23, 27-29, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9

Tuesday—final, 6:30.

D2-5 at Stuart

CWC def. Santee, 25-11, 25-22, 25-14

Stuart def. CWC, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18

Wynot def. St. Mary's, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20

Tuesday—final, 7.

D2-6 at Silver Lake

Franklin def. Silver Lake, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

Lawrence-Nelson def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-18, 25-11, 25-12

Tuesday—final, 6:30.

D2-7 at Anselmo-Merna

Anselmo-Merna def. Palmer, 25-15, 25-12

Ansley-Litchfield def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-9, 25-10, 25-15

Palmer def. Elba, 17-25, 12-25, 29-27, 25-15, 15-10

Tuesday—final, 7.

D2-8 at Maywood-Hayes Center

Medicine Valley def. Brady, 25-23, 25-12, 25-23

Loomis def. Bertrand, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11, 23-25, 15-11

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-20, 25-17, 25-11

Tuesday—final, 6:30.

D2-9 at Wauneta-Palisade

Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 25-16, 25-5, 25-15

Paxton def. Wallace, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-8 

Tuesday—final, 7.

D2-10 at Arthur County

Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 25-17, 26-24, 25-13

Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-15

Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17, 18-25, 15-12

Tuesday—final, 6 MT.

D2-11 at Garden County

Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-15, 25-20

South Platte def. Leyton, 23-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-22

Garden County vs. Potter-Dix, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14

Tuesday—final, 6 MT.

D2-12 at Hay Springs

Minatare def. Banner County, 25-9, 25-17, 25-1

Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9, 25-19

Hay Springs def. Minatare, 11-25, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12

Tuesday—final, 6 MT.

High school volleyball logo

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Husker News