Prep volleyball district and subdistrict pairings and schedules

Volleyball
CLASS A DISTRICTS
A-1: Monday—North Platte at Omaha South, 6; Tuesday—Omaha South/North Platte winner at Papillion-La Vista South, 6; Lincoln High at Omaha Marian, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.
A-2: Monday—Omaha Benson at Omaha North, 5; Tuesday—Omaha North/Omaha Benson winner at Millard West, 6; Millard North at Lincoln East, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.
A-3: Monday—Omaha Bryan at Lincoln Southeast, 6; Tuesday—Lincoln Southeast/Omaha Bryan winner at Lincoln Southwest, 6; Norfolk at Grand Island, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.
A-4: Tuesday—Bellevue East at Elkhorn South, 6; Lincoln North Star at Millard South, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.
A-5: Tuesday—Omaha Northwest at Gretna, 5:30; Omaha Burke at Bellevue West, TBA; Wednesday—final TBA.
A-6: Tuesday—Lincoln Northeast at Papillion-La Vista, 6; Columbus at Lincoln Pius X, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.
A-7: Tuesday—Omaha Central at Omaha Westside, 6; Kearney at Fremont, 6; Wednesday—final TBA.
SUBDISTRICTS
Class B
B-1 at Omaha Mercy: Tuesday—Ralston at Omaha Mercy, 5; Omaha Duchesne vs. Platteview, 7; Wednesday—final, 6.
B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Tuesday—Bennington at Omaha Skutt, 6; Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, 7:30; Wednesday—final, 6.
B-3 at Norris: Tuesday—Nebraska City at Norris, 5:30; Waverly vs. Plattsmouth, 6:30; Wednesday—final, 5:30.
B-4 at Blair: Tuesday—South Sioux City vs. Schuyler, 5; Blair vs. South Sioux City/Schuyler winner, 6:30.
B-5 at York: Tuesday—Crete at York, 6; Seward vs. Beatrice, 7:30; Wednesday—final, 6.
B-6 at Northwest: Tuesday—Hastings at Northwest, 5:30; Adams Central vs. Aurora, 7; Wednesday—final, 6.
B-7 at Lexington: Tuesday—McCook vs. Holdrege, 5:15; Lexington vs. McCook/Holdrege winner, 7.
B-8 at Sidney: Tuesday—Gering at McCook, 5:30 MT; Alliance vs. Scottsbluff, 7 MT; Wednesday—final, 6 MT.
Class C-1
C1-1 at Omaha Roncalli: Monday—Boys Town at Omaha Roncalli, 5; Brownell Talbot vs. Omaha Gross, 6:30; Tuesday—final, 6.
C1-2 at Syracuse: Monday—Conestoga at Syracuse, 6; Ashland-Greenwood vs. Louisville, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 6.
C1-3 at Falls City: Monday—Johnson Co. Central at Falls City, 5; Fairbury vs. Auburn, 6:30; Tuesday—final, 6.
C1-4 at Lincoln Lutheran: Monday—Lincoln Christian vs. Malcolm, 4:15; Raymond Central vs. Malcolm, 6; Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian/Milford, 7:45; Tuesday—final, 6:30.
C1-5 at Bishop Neumann: Monday—Omaha Concordia at Bishop Neumann, 5:30; Wahoo vs. DC West, 7; Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-6 at North Bend Central: Monday—West Point-Beemer vs. Fort Calhoun, 4:30; Logan View/SS vs. Arlington, 6; North Bend Central vs. West Point-Beemer/Fort Calhoun, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 6:30.
C1-7 at Pierce: Monday—BRLD vs. Winnebago, 5; Wayne vs. Battle Creek, 6:15; Pierce vs. BRLD/Winnebago winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-8 at Columbus Lakeview: Monday—Boone Central vs Madison, 5; Columbus Scotus vs. David City, 6:30; Columbus Lakeview vs. Boone Central/Madison winner, 8. Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-9 at Grand Island CC: Monday—Grand Island CC vs. Central City, 5:30; St. Paul vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, 7; Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-10 at Kearney Catholic: Monday—Minden vs. Cozad, 5; Broken Bow vs. Gothenburg, 6:15; Kearney Catholic vs. Minden/Cozad winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-11 at Ainsworth: Monday—Ainsworth vs. Valentine, 6; Ord vs. O'Neill, 7:15; Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-12 at Chase County: Monday—Chadron vs. Ogallala, 4 MT; Mitchell vs. Hershey, 5:30 MT; Chase County vs. Ogallala/Chadron winner, 7 MT; Tuesday—final, 6 MT.
Class C-2
C2-1 at Yutan: Monday—Weeping Water vs. Cornerstone Christian, 4:15; Omaha Christian vs. Lourdes CC, 6; Yutan vs. Weeping Water/Cornerstone Christian, 7:45; Tuesday—final, 6.
C2-2 at Oakland-Craig: Monday—Homer vs. Omaha Nation, 5; Pender vs. Tekamah-Herman, 6:15; Oakland-Craig vs. Homer/Omaha Nation, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-3 at Palmyra: Monday—Tri County vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 4:30; Freeman vs. Centennial, 6; Palmyra vs. Tri County/Wilber-Clatonia winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 6.
C2-4 at Wisner-Pilger: Monday—Wisner-Pilger vs. Stanton, 6; Guardian Angels CC vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-5 at Crofton: Monday—Laurel-C-C vs. Hartington-Newcastle, 5; Wakefield vs. Ponca, 6:15; Crofton vs. Laurel-C-C/Hartington-Newcastle winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-6 at Superior: Monday—Sandy Creek vs. Fillmore Central, 4:30; Thayer Central vs. Sutton, 6; Superior vs. Sandy Creek/Fillmore Central winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-7 at Norfolk Catholic: Monday—Fullerton vs. Shelby/Rising City, 4:30; Lutheran High Northeast vs. Elkhorn Valley, 6; Norfolk Catholic vs. Fullerton-Shelby/Rising City, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-8 at Hastings SC: Monday—Blue Hill vs. Gibbon, 4:30; Centura vs. Wood River, 6; Hastings SC vs. Blue Hill/Gibbon winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-9 at Burwell: Monday—Burwell vs. Arcadia/Loup City, 6; North Central vs. West Holt, 7:15; Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-10 at Amherst: Monday—Amherst vs. Hi-Line, 5:30; South Loup vs. Southern Valley, 7; Tuesday—final, 6:30.
C2-11 at Bridgeport: Monday—Bridgeport vs. Kimball, 4 MT; Perkins County vs. Sutherland, 5:15 MT; Tuesday—final, 6:30 MT.
C2-12 at Bayard: Monday—Bayard vs. Morrill, 5 MT; Gordon-Rushville vs. Hemingford, 6 MT; Tuesday—final, 6 MT.
Class D-1
D1-1 at Johnson-Brock: Monday—Johnson-Brock vs. Pawnee City, 5; HTRS vs. Southern, 7; Tuesday—final, 6.
D1-2 at Mead: Monday—Cedar Bluffs at Mead, 5:30; Elmwood-Murdock vs. Archbishop Bergan, 7; Tuesday—final, 6.
D1-3 at BDS: Monday—BDS vs. Red Cloud, 6; Meridian vs. Deshler, 7:15; Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-4 at Heartland: Monday—Heartland vs. Harvard, 5; Dorchester vs. McCool Junction, 6:30; Tuesday—final, 6:30.
D1-5 at Nebraska Christian: Monday—East Butler vs. Twin River, 4:30; Cross County vs. Aquinas, 6; Nebraska Christian vs. East Butler/Twin River winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 6:30.
D1-6 at Howells: Monday—Summerland vs. Neligh-Oakdale, 4:30; HumphreyLHF vs. Elgin/PJ, 5:45; Howells-Dodge vs. Summerland/Neligh-Oakdale winner, 7; Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-7 at Wausa: Monday—Tri County Northeast vs. Walthill, 5; Osmond vs. Hartington CC, 6:30; Wausa vs. Tri County Northeast/Walthill winner, 8; Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-8 at Boyd County: Monday—Plainview vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, 5; Bloomfield vs. Creighton, 6:15; Boyd County vs. Plainview-Niobrara/Verdigre winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7:30.
D1-9 at Shelton: Monday—Axtell vs. Elm Creek, 5; Alma vs. Kenesaw, 6:30; Shelton vs. Axtell/Elm Creek winner, 8; Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-10 at Central Valley: Monday—Central Valley vs. Twin Loup, 5:30; Pleasanton vs. Ravenna, 7; Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-11 at Overton: Monday—Sandhills Valley vs. Maxwell, 4; S-E-M vs. North Platte St. Pat's, 5:30; Overton vs. Sandhills Valley/Maxwell winner, 7; Tuesday—final, 6.
D1-12 at Cambridge: Monday—Cambridge vs. Arapahoe, 5:30; Southwest vs. Hitchcock County, 7; Tuesday—final, 7.
Class D-2
D2-1 at Falls City SH: Monday—Falls City SH vs. Lewiston, 5:30; Diller-Odell vs. Sterling, 7; Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-2 at Exeter-Milligan: Monday—Exeter-Milligan vs. Friend, 5:30; Parkview Christian vs. Nebraska Lutheran, 6:45; Tuesday—final, 6:30.
D2-3 at High Plains: Monday—High Plains vs. Giltner, 5:30; Osceola vs. Hampton, 7; Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-4 at Humphrey SF: Monday—Winside vs. St. Edward, 4:30; Riverside vs. Randolph, 6; Humphrey SF vs. Winside/St. Edward winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 6:30.
D2-5 at Stuart: Monday—Santee vs. CWC, 5; Wynot vs. St. Mary's, 6:15; Stuart vs. Santee/CWC winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-6 at Silver Lake: Monday—Silver Lake vs. Franklin, 6; Lawrence-Nelson vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 6:30.
D2-7 at Anselmo-Merna: Monday—Palmer vs. Elba, 4:30; Ansley-Litchfield vs. Heartland Lutheran, 6; Anselmo-Merna vs. Palmer/Elba winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-8 at Maywood-Hayes Center: Monday—Medicine Valley vs. Brady, 4; Bertrand vs. Loomis, 5:30; Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Medicine Valley/Brady winner, 7; Tuesday—final, 6:30.
D2-9 at Wauneta-Palisade: Monday—Wauneta-Palisade vs. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 6; Paxton vs. Wallace, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-10 at Arthur County: Monday—Sandhills/Thedford vs. Hyannis, 3 MT; Mullen vs. Cody-Kilgore, 4:30 MT; Arthur County vs. Sandhills/Thedford-Hyannis, 6 MT; Tuesday—final, 6 MT.
D2-11 at Garden County: Monday—Creek Valley vs. Potter-Dix, 3:30 MT; South Platte vs. Leyton, 5 MT; Garden County vs. Creek Valley/Potter-Dix winner, 6:30 MT; Tuesday—final, 6 MT.
D2-12 at Hay Springs: Monday—Minatare vs. Banner County, 4 MT; Sioux County vs. Crawford, 5:30 MT; Hay Springs vs. Minatare/Banner County winner, 7 MT; Tuesday—final, 6 MT.
