DISTRICTS
A-1 at Papillion-La Vista: Tuesday—South Sioux City vs. Grand Island, 4:30 p.m.; Bellevue East vs. Omaha Westside, 5:45; Papillion-La Vista vs. South Sioux City/Grand Island winner, 7; Wednesday—final, 6.
A-2 at Elkhorn South: Tuesday—Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, 4; Columbus vs. Kearney, 5:30; Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Bryan/Omaha South winner; Wednesday—final, 6.
A-3 at Lincoln Pius X: Tuesday—Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4:30; Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, 5:45; Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star/Lincoln Northeast winner, 7; Wednesday—final, 6.
A-4 at Gretna: Tuesday—Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha Benson, 4:30; Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn, 6; Gretna vs. Omaha Northwest/Omaha Benson winner, 7:30; Wednesday—final, 6.
A-5 at Millard West: Tuesday—Lincoln High vs. Omaha Northwest, 4:30; North Platte vs. Bellevue West, 5:45; Millard West vs. Lincoln High/Omaha North winner, 7; Wednesday—final, 6.
A-6 at Millard South: Tuesday—Millard South vs. Omaha Central, 5:30; Omaha Burke vs. Papillion-LV South, 6:30; Wednesday—final, 6.
A-7 at Omaha Marian: Tuesday—Omaha Marian vs. Millard North, 5; Fremont vs. Lincoln Southwest, 6:30; Wednesday—final, 6.
SUBDISTRICTS
CLASS B
B-1 at Omaha Duchesne: Tuesday—Ralston vs. Omaha Mercy, 5:30; Omaha Duchesne vs. Ralston/Omaha Mercy winner, 7.
B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Tuesday—Omaha Gross vs. Platteview, 5; Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Gross/Platteview winner, to follow.
B-3 at Waverly: Tuesday—Nebraska City vs. Plattsmouth, 5:30; Waverly vs. Nebraska City/Plattsmouth winner, 6:30.
B-4 at Bennington: Tuesday—Schuyler vs. Blair, 5:30; Bennington vs. Schuyler/Blair winner, 6:45.
B-5 at Norris: Tuesday—Norris vs. Crete, 5:30; Beatrice vs. Seward, 6:30; Wednesday—final, 6:30.
B-6 at Northwest: Tuesday—Northwest vs. York, 5; Aurora vs. Hastings, 6:30; Wednesday—final, 6.
B-7 at Lexington: Tuesday—Holdrege vs. McCook, 5:30; Lexington vs. Holdrege/McCook winner, 7:15.
B-8 at Sidney: Tuesday—Sidney vs. Scottsbluff, 5 MT; Gering vs. Alliance, 6:30 MT; Wednesday—final, 6 MT.
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Ralston
Omaha Roncalli vs. Omaha Concordia, 5:30
Fort Calhoun vs. Brownell-Talbot, 7
Tuesday—final, 6.
C1-2 at Platteview
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Conestoga, 6
Boys Town vs. Louisville, 7:30
Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-3 at Wisner-Pilger
Wakefield-Allen vs. Winnebago, 5:30
West Point-Beemer vs. Logan View/SS, 7
Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-4 at Fremont
Arlington vs. David City, 4:30
Wahoo vs. Arlington/David City winner, 6:30
North Bend Central vs. DC West, 5:30
Tuesday—final, 6:30.
C1-5 at York
Lincoln Christian vs. Raymond Central, 4:30
Milford vs. Malcolm, 6
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian/Raymond Central winner, 7:30
Tuesday—final, 7:30.
C1-6 at Norris
Falls City vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 5
Fairbury vs. Auburn, 6
Syracuse vs. Falls City/Wilber-Clatonia winner, 7
Tuesday—final 7.
C1-7 at Norfolk
Wayne vs. Pierce, 6
Battle Creek vs. Norfolk Catholic, 7:15
Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-8 at Columbus
Boone Central vs. Central City, 5
Columbus Scotus vs. Columbus Lakeview, to follow
St. Paul vs. Boone Central/Central City winner, to follow
Tuesday—final, 6.
C1-9 at Rock County
Ord vs. Ainsworth, 5
Valentine vs. O'Neill, 6
Broken Bow vs. Ord/Ainsworth winner, 7
Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-10 at Holdrege
Minden vs. Gibbon, 4:30
Adams Central vs. Kearney Catholic, 6
Southern Valley vs. Minden/Gibbon winner, 7:30
Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-11 at North Platte
Chase County vs. Cozad, 6
Hershey vs. Gothenburg, 7:30
Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-12 at Bridgeport
Chadron vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5 MT
Mitchell vs. Ogallala, 6:15 MT
Tuesday—final, 6:30 MT.
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at Weeping Water
Lourdes CC vs. Cornerstone Christian, 5
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Palmyra, 6:30
Tuesday—final, 6.
C2-2 at West Point
Yutan vs. Tekamah-Herman, 4
Cedar Bluffs vs. Oakland-Craig, 6
Mead vs. Yutan/Elmwood-Murdock winner, 8
Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-3 at Fairbury
Johnson Co. Central vs. Tri County, 5
Freeman vs. Southern, 7
Tuesday—final, 6.
C2-4 at Pender
BRLD vs. Homer, 4:30
Guardian Angels CC vs. Wisner-Pilger, 6
Ponca vs. BRLD/Homer winner, 7:30
Tuesday—Final, 7.
C2-5 at Norfolk Catholic
Clarkson/Leigh vs. Madison, 5
Stanton vs. Howells-Dodge, 6:15
Lutheran High Northeast vs. Clarkson/Leigh-Madison winner, 7:30
Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-6 at Wahoo
Aquinas vs. Shelby/Rising City, 5
Centennial vs. Cross County, 6:30
Bishop Neumann vs. Aquinas-Shelby/Rising City winner, 8
Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-7 at Neligh-Oakdale
Crofton vs. West Holt, 5:30
North Central vs. Boyd County, 6:45
Summerland vs. Crofton/West Holt winner, 8
Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-8 at Adams Central
Sutton vs. Sandy Creek, 4:30
Fillmore Central vs. Thayer Central, 6
Superior vs. Sutton/Sandy Creek winner, 7:30
Tuesday—final, 6:30.
C2-9 at Grand Island
Hastings SC vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, 5:30
Blue Hill vs. Grand Island CC, 7
Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-10 at Ord
Ravenna vs. Wood River, 5
Burwell vs. Centura, 6:15
Arcardia/Loup City vs. Ravenna/Wood River winner, 7:30
Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-11 at Lexington
South Loup vs. Maxwell, 5:30
Hi-Line vs. Elm Creek, 7:30
Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-12 at Scottsbluff
Bridgeport vs. Hemingford, 5 MT
Bayard vs. Morrill, 6:30 MT
Tuesday—final, 6 MT.
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Oakland-Craig
Walthill vs. Omaha Nation, 5
Pender vs. Omaha Christian, 6
Archbishop Bergan vs. Walthill/Omaha Nation winner, 7
Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-2 at Southern
HTRS vs. Pawnee City, 6
Weeping Water vs. Johnson-Brock, 7:30
Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-3 at Ponca
Wausa vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, 5
Creighton vs. Hartington-Newcastle, 6:15
Hartington CC vs. Wausa-Niobrara/Verdigre winner, 7:30
Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-4 at Battle Creek
Osmond vs. Plainview, 5
Neligh-Oakdale vs. Elkhorn Valley, 6:30
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Osmond/Plainview winner, 8
Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-5 at Boone Central
CWC vs. Elgin/PJ, 6
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Central Valley, 7:30
Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-6 at Shelby
East Butler vs. Palmer, 5
Twin River vs. High Plains, 6:15
Fullerton vs. East Butler/Palmer winner, 7:30
Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-7 at Tri County
Deshler vs. McCool Junction, 3:30
Heartland vs. Meridian, 5:30
Diller-Odell vs. Deshler/McCool Junction winner, 7:30
Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-8 at Kearney Catholic
Pleasanton vs. Shelton, 5:30
Ansley-Litchfield vs. Amherst, 6:45
Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-9 at Minden
Franklin vs. Harvard, 4:30
Kenesaw vs. Alam, 6
Axtell vs. Franklin/Harvard winner, 7:30
Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-10 at Brady
Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Sandhills Valley, 4:30
North Platte St. Pat's vs. Overton, 6
Tuesday—final, 6.
D1-11 at McCook
Southwest vs. Arapahoe, 5
Dundy Co.-Stratton vs. Hitchcock County, 6:30
Cambridge vs. Southwest/Arapahoe winner, 8
Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-12 at Ogallala
South Platte vs. Perkins County, 5:30 MT
Kimball vs. Sutherland, 6:15 MT
Tuesday—final, 6 MT.
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Pawnee City
Falls City SH vs. Parkview Christian, 4:30
Lewiston vs. Sterling, 6
Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-2 at Hartington CC
Wynot vs. Emerson-Hubbard, 5:30
Randolph vs. Winside, 7
Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-3 at Centennial
Osceola vs. Friend, 4:30
Nebraska Lutheran vs. Dorchester, 6
Exeter-Milligan vs. Osceola/Friend winner, 7:30
Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-4 at Elkhorn Valley
Stuart vs. Santee, 6
Bloomfield vs. St. Mary's, 7:30
Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-5 at Greeley
Humphrey SF vs. St. Edward, 6
Spalding Academy vs. Riverside, 7:15
Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-6 at at Aurora
Giltner vs. Hampton, 4:30
Nebraska Christian vs. BDS, 6
Lawrence-Nelson vs. Giltner/Hampton winner, 7:30
Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-7 at Broken Bow
Heartland Lutheran vs. Elba, 5
S-E-M vs. Twin Loup, 6
Anselmo-Merna vs. Heartland Lutheran/Elba winner, 7
Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-8 at Southern Valley
Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Red Cloud, 4
Loomis vs. Silver Lake, 5:30
Bertrand vs. Wilcox-Hildreth/Red Cloud winner, 7
Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-9 at Mullen
Mullen vs. Sandhills/Thedford, 4 MT
Hyannis vs. Arthur County, 5:45 MT
Tuesday—final, 5:30 MT.
D2-10 at North Platte
Wallace vs. Paxton, 4
Medicine Valley vs. Brady, 5:30
Wauneta-Palisade vs. Wallace/Paxton winner, 7
Tuesday—final, 6:30.
D2-11 at Hay Springs
Cody-Kilgore vs. Hay Springs, 5:30 MT
Sioux County vs. Crawford, 7:30 MT
Tuesday—final, 6 MT.
D2-12 at Sidney
Potter-Dix vs. Creek Valley, 4 MT
Minatare vs. Leyton, 5:30 MT
Garden County vs. Potter-Dix/Creek Valley winner, 7
Tuesday—final, 6 MT.