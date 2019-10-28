{{featured_button_text}}
Southeast vs. East prep volleyball, 9.3

Lincoln East's Lani Kassenbaum (right) cheers after Katelynn Oxley (left) scores a point against Lincoln Southeast earlier this season at Southeast. The Spartans will play in the A-4 district at Gretna.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

DISTRICTS

A-1 at Papillion-La Vista: Tuesday—South Sioux City vs. Grand Island, 4:30 p.m.; Bellevue East vs. Omaha Westside, 5:45; Papillion-La Vista vs. South Sioux City/Grand Island winner, 7; Wednesday—final, 6.

A-2 at Elkhorn South: Tuesday—Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, 4; Columbus vs. Kearney, 5:30; Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Bryan/Omaha South winner; Wednesday—final, 6.

A-3 at Lincoln Pius X: Tuesday—Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4:30; Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, 5:45; Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star/Lincoln Northeast winner, 7; Wednesday—final, 6.

A-4 at Gretna: Tuesday—Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha Benson, 4:30; Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn, 6; Gretna vs. Omaha Northwest/Omaha Benson winner, 7:30; Wednesday—final, 6.

A-5 at Millard West: Tuesday—Lincoln High vs. Omaha Northwest, 4:30; North Platte vs. Bellevue West, 5:45; Millard West vs. Lincoln High/Omaha North winner, 7; Wednesday—final, 6.

A-6 at Millard South: Tuesday—Millard South vs. Omaha Central, 5:30; Omaha Burke vs. Papillion-LV South, 6:30; Wednesday—final, 6.

A-7 at Omaha Marian: Tuesday—Omaha Marian vs. Millard North, 5; Fremont vs. Lincoln Southwest, 6:30; Wednesday—final, 6.

SUBDISTRICTS

CLASS B

B-1 at Omaha Duchesne: Tuesday—Ralston vs. Omaha Mercy, 5:30; Omaha Duchesne vs. Ralston/Omaha Mercy winner, 7.

B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Tuesday—Omaha Gross vs. Platteview, 5; Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Gross/Platteview winner, to follow.

B-3 at Waverly: Tuesday—Nebraska City vs. Plattsmouth, 5:30; Waverly vs. Nebraska City/Plattsmouth winner, 6:30.

B-4 at Bennington: Tuesday—Schuyler vs. Blair, 5:30; Bennington vs. Schuyler/Blair winner, 6:45.

B-5 at Norris: Tuesday—Norris vs. Crete, 5:30; Beatrice vs. Seward, 6:30; Wednesday—final, 6:30.

B-6 at Northwest: Tuesday—Northwest vs. York, 5; Aurora vs. Hastings, 6:30; Wednesday—final, 6.

B-7 at Lexington: Tuesday—Holdrege vs. McCook, 5:30; Lexington vs. Holdrege/McCook winner, 7:15.

B-8 at Sidney: Tuesday—Sidney vs. Scottsbluff, 5 MT; Gering vs. Alliance, 6:30 MT; Wednesday—final, 6 MT.

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Ralston

Omaha Roncalli vs. Omaha Concordia, 5:30

Fort Calhoun vs. Brownell-Talbot, 7

Tuesday—final, 6.

C1-2 at Platteview

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Conestoga, 6

Boys Town vs. Louisville, 7:30

Tuesday—final, 7.

C1-3 at Wisner-Pilger

Wakefield-Allen vs. Winnebago, 5:30

West Point-Beemer vs. Logan View/SS, 7

Tuesday—final, 7.

C1-4 at Fremont

Arlington vs. David City, 4:30

Wahoo vs. Arlington/David City winner, 6:30

North Bend Central vs. DC West, 5:30

Tuesday—final, 6:30.

C1-5 at York

Lincoln Christian vs. Raymond Central, 4:30

Milford vs. Malcolm, 6

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian/Raymond Central winner, 7:30

Tuesday—final, 7:30.

C1-6 at Norris

Falls City vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 5

Fairbury vs. Auburn, 6

Syracuse vs. Falls City/Wilber-Clatonia winner, 7

Tuesday—final 7.

C1-7 at Norfolk

Wayne vs. Pierce, 6

Battle Creek vs. Norfolk Catholic, 7:15

Tuesday—final, 7.

C1-8 at Columbus

Boone Central vs. Central City, 5

Columbus Scotus vs. Columbus Lakeview, to follow

St. Paul vs. Boone Central/Central City winner, to follow

Tuesday—final, 6.

C1-9 at Rock County

Ord vs. Ainsworth, 5

Valentine vs. O'Neill, 6

Broken Bow vs. Ord/Ainsworth winner, 7

Tuesday—final, 7.

C1-10 at Holdrege

Minden vs. Gibbon, 4:30

Adams Central vs. Kearney Catholic, 6

Southern Valley vs. Minden/Gibbon winner, 7:30

Tuesday—final, 7.

C1-11 at North Platte

Chase County vs. Cozad, 6

Hershey vs. Gothenburg, 7:30

Tuesday—final, 7.

C1-12 at Bridgeport

Chadron vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5 MT

Mitchell vs. Ogallala, 6:15 MT

Tuesday—final, 6:30 MT.

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Weeping Water

Lourdes CC vs. Cornerstone Christian, 5

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Palmyra, 6:30

Tuesday—final, 6.

C2-2 at West Point

Yutan vs. Tekamah-Herman, 4

Cedar Bluffs vs. Oakland-Craig, 6

Mead vs. Yutan/Elmwood-Murdock winner, 8

Tuesday—final, 7.

C2-3 at Fairbury

Johnson Co. Central vs. Tri County, 5

Freeman vs. Southern, 7

Tuesday—final, 6.

C2-4 at Pender

BRLD vs. Homer, 4:30

Guardian Angels CC vs. Wisner-Pilger, 6

Ponca vs. BRLD/Homer winner, 7:30

Tuesday—Final, 7.

C2-5 at Norfolk Catholic

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Madison, 5

Stanton vs. Howells-Dodge, 6:15

Lutheran High Northeast vs. Clarkson/Leigh-Madison winner, 7:30

Tuesday—final, 7.

C2-6 at Wahoo

Aquinas vs. Shelby/Rising City, 5

Centennial vs. Cross County, 6:30

Bishop Neumann vs. Aquinas-Shelby/Rising City winner, 8

Tuesday—final, 7.

C2-7 at Neligh-Oakdale

Crofton vs. West Holt, 5:30

North Central vs. Boyd County, 6:45

Summerland vs. Crofton/West Holt winner, 8

Tuesday—final, 7.

C2-8 at Adams Central

Sutton vs. Sandy Creek, 4:30

Fillmore Central vs. Thayer Central, 6

Superior vs. Sutton/Sandy Creek winner, 7:30

Tuesday—final, 6:30.

C2-9 at Grand Island

Hastings SC vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, 5:30

Blue Hill vs. Grand Island CC, 7

Tuesday—final, 7.

C2-10 at Ord

Ravenna vs. Wood River, 5

Burwell vs. Centura, 6:15

Arcardia/Loup City vs. Ravenna/Wood River winner, 7:30

Tuesday—final, 7.

C2-11 at Lexington

South Loup vs. Maxwell, 5:30

Hi-Line vs. Elm Creek, 7:30

Tuesday—final, 7.

C2-12 at Scottsbluff

Bridgeport vs. Hemingford, 5 MT

Bayard vs. Morrill, 6:30 MT

Tuesday—final, 6 MT.

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Oakland-Craig

Walthill vs. Omaha Nation, 5

Pender vs. Omaha Christian, 6

Archbishop Bergan vs. Walthill/Omaha Nation winner, 7

Tuesday—final, 7.

D1-2 at Southern

HTRS vs. Pawnee City, 6

Weeping Water vs. Johnson-Brock, 7:30

Tuesday—final, 7.

D1-3 at Ponca

Wausa vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, 5

Creighton vs. Hartington-Newcastle, 6:15

Hartington CC vs. Wausa-Niobrara/Verdigre winner, 7:30

Tuesday—final, 7.

D1-4 at Battle Creek

Osmond vs. Plainview, 5

Neligh-Oakdale vs. Elkhorn Valley, 6:30

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Osmond/Plainview winner, 8

Tuesday—final, 7.

D1-5 at Boone Central

CWC vs. Elgin/PJ, 6

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Central Valley, 7:30

Tuesday—final, 7.

D1-6 at Shelby

East Butler vs. Palmer, 5

Twin River vs. High Plains, 6:15

Fullerton vs. East Butler/Palmer winner, 7:30

Tuesday—final, 7.

D1-7 at Tri County

Deshler vs. McCool Junction, 3:30

Heartland vs. Meridian, 5:30

Diller-Odell vs. Deshler/McCool Junction winner, 7:30

Tuesday—final, 7.

D1-8 at Kearney Catholic

Pleasanton vs. Shelton, 5:30

Ansley-Litchfield vs. Amherst, 6:45

Tuesday—final, 7.

D1-9 at Minden

Franklin vs. Harvard, 4:30

Kenesaw vs. Alam, 6

Axtell vs. Franklin/Harvard winner, 7:30

Tuesday—final, 7.

D1-10 at Brady

Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Sandhills Valley, 4:30

North Platte St. Pat's vs. Overton, 6

Tuesday—final, 6.

D1-11 at McCook

Southwest vs. Arapahoe, 5

Dundy Co.-Stratton vs. Hitchcock County, 6:30

Cambridge vs. Southwest/Arapahoe winner, 8

Tuesday—final, 7.

D1-12 at Ogallala

South Platte vs. Perkins County, 5:30 MT

Kimball vs. Sutherland, 6:15 MT

Tuesday—final, 6 MT.

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Pawnee City

Falls City SH vs. Parkview Christian, 4:30

Lewiston vs. Sterling, 6

Tuesday—final, 7.

D2-2 at Hartington CC

Wynot vs. Emerson-Hubbard, 5:30

Randolph vs. Winside, 7

Tuesday—final, 7.

D2-3 at Centennial

Osceola vs. Friend, 4:30

Nebraska Lutheran vs. Dorchester, 6

Exeter-Milligan vs. Osceola/Friend winner, 7:30

Tuesday—final, 7.

D2-4 at Elkhorn Valley

Stuart vs. Santee, 6

Bloomfield vs. St. Mary's, 7:30

Tuesday—final, 7.

D2-5 at Greeley

Humphrey SF vs. St. Edward, 6

Spalding Academy vs. Riverside, 7:15

Tuesday—final, 7.

D2-6 at at Aurora

Giltner vs. Hampton, 4:30

Nebraska Christian vs. BDS, 6

Lawrence-Nelson vs. Giltner/Hampton winner, 7:30

Tuesday—final, 7.

D2-7 at Broken Bow

Heartland Lutheran vs. Elba, 5

S-E-M vs. Twin Loup, 6

Anselmo-Merna vs. Heartland Lutheran/Elba winner, 7

Tuesday—final, 7.

D2-8 at Southern Valley

Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Red Cloud, 4

Loomis vs. Silver Lake, 5:30

Bertrand vs. Wilcox-Hildreth/Red Cloud winner, 7

Tuesday—final, 7.

D2-9 at Mullen

Mullen vs. Sandhills/Thedford, 4 MT

Hyannis vs. Arthur County, 5:45 MT

Tuesday—final, 5:30 MT.

D2-10 at North Platte

Wallace vs. Paxton, 4

Medicine Valley vs. Brady, 5:30

Wauneta-Palisade vs. Wallace/Paxton winner, 7

Tuesday—final, 6:30.

D2-11 at Hay Springs

Cody-Kilgore vs. Hay Springs, 5:30 MT

Sioux County vs. Crawford, 7:30 MT

Tuesday—final, 6 MT.

D2-12 at Sidney

Potter-Dix vs. Creek Valley, 4 MT

Minatare vs. Leyton, 5:30 MT

Garden County vs. Potter-Dix/Creek Valley winner, 7

Tuesday—final, 6 MT.

