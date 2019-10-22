Class D-2 No. 1 BDS held off a rally by No. 10 Giltner in a five-set thriller to win its second straight Crossroads Conference Tournament on Tuesday at the York Coliseum. The Eagles took the match 25-9, 25-23, 25-27, 22-25, 17-15.
BDS cruised to a 2-0 lead before dropping sets three and four. The Eagles trailed the Hornets 7-3 in the fifth before closing it to 12-10. Giltner then had match point at 15-14. BDS raced to three straight points to close out the final.
“Even though this is a loss, I think the girls should gain a tremendous amount of confidence,” Giltner coach Jeanie Good said. “Take away a few mistakes and we win that game. Hopefully we get a big boost going into the postseason.”
You have free articles remaining.
Giltner's Hannah Preissler tallied her 2,000th career set assist in the match.
“It’s an amazing accomplishment,” Good said. “She’s a three-year starter for us and just a great athlete and competitor. Hannah is also a state champion pole vaulter, which keeps her strong and helps her on the court.”
Grand Island CC 3, Lincoln Christian 0: GICC, ranked No. 3 in Class C-2, dropped the Crusaders in straight sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21. Alexis Johnson led the way with 13 kills and 15 digs for Christian, while Brielle Power added nine kills. Christian's Anna Wagner led the team with 26 digs and Barrett Power had 37 assists to go with her 11 digs.