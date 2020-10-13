 Skip to main content
Prep glance: Wulf celebrates Senior Night with 12 kills to lead Lincoln Southeast past North Star
  • Updated
The Lincoln Southeast volleyball team swept Lincoln North Star in three sets Tuesday behind 12 kills from senior Brittany Wulf on Senior Night at Southeast.

The Knights took the match 25-17, 25-22, 25-22. Southeast middle hitters Grace Nichols (seven) and Alexis Gates (five) combined for 12 kills.

"They've put in the work and created their own Southeast standard," Lincoln Southeast coach Paige Hubl said of the senior class. 

Tiffany Wulf, one of the Knights' 10 upperclassmen, added six kills. Lincoln Southeast added 13 ace serves. 

High school volleyball logo 2014






