Prep glance: Wahoo cruises to win pool at Seward volleyball invite

It didn't seem as though Wahoo had any problems Saturday as the Class C-1 No. 2 Warriors cruised to three dominant wins to win Pool A at the Seward Invitational.

Going 6-0 in sets, the smallest margin of victory for Wahoo was seven points when they defeated host Seward 25-11, 25-18. In that match, junior outside hitter Mya Larson enjoyed her best performance of the day hitting a team-high 12 kills. Lauren Kavan had four ace serves while Elle Glock had three.

The other two matches for the Warriors weren't as close as they defeated Concordia 25-7, 25-15 and South Sioux City 25-12, 25-10. Larson led Wahoo in both those matches securing seven kills in each.

Lincoln Lutheran finished second in Pool B defeating Omaha Mercy 25-15, 25-16 and Wayne, 25-19, 25-17. However, the C-1 No. 4 Warriors lost to eventual pool winner Broken Bow, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23.

BOYS TENNIS

Bellevue West Invitational: Bellevue West narrowly won its home tournament for the second straight year, defeating second-place Lincoln North Star 70-68. The Thunderbirds were aided by placing finalists across all four divisions. Despite finishing in second place, the Navigators went home with two champions. The Gators' Cooper Wesslund won in No. 2 singles while Owen Jensen and Kaden McCoy won in No. 2 doubles. Crete freshman Aidan McDowell defeated Bellevue West's Jeremiah Witkop 8-3 in No. 1 singles. Lincoln High placed fourth with 44 points while Crete (31) finished in sixth.

