Prep glance: Wachal, Bergt lead No. 2 Warriors to Malcolm Invite title

Abby Wachal and Shanae Bergt combined for 14 of Class C-1 No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran's 27 kills in the Warriors 25-13, 26-24 victory over No. 10 Malcolm in the Malcolm Invitational volleyball championship match.

Wachal led the Warriors with eight kills, and Bergt added six in the match against the Clippers. Ashlyn DeBoer provided 13 set assists, and Keri Leimbach added 13 digs for the Warriors.

Lincoln Lutheran did not drop a set in the tournament and added dominant wins over Columbus Scotus (25-8, 25-17) and Fort Calhoun (25-8, 25-5).

Bellevue East Invitational: Lincoln High split two matches Saturday, losing to Fremont and defeating Omaha Burke.

Junior Faith Van Eck had eight kills and senior Paige Christophersen had 12 digs and 10 assists in the loss to Fremont, as the Links lost 25-21, 25-15. Against Burke, Christophersen led the Links with 15 assists. Van Eck had six kills and Harper Case had 13 digs and three aces.

CROSS COUNTRY

Omaha Central Invitational: Lincoln North Star junior Brianne Travis won the girls race at Walnut Grove Park in 20 minutes, 29 seconds. Natalee Keodouangdy took 12th in 21:43 to help North Star finish sixth with 102 points. Norfolk won the event with 45 points.