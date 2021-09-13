Prep glance: Thunderbolts rally in the bottom of the seventh to knock off Norris

Lincoln Pius X rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday, including Sara Iburg's walk-off solo shot to help the Thunderbolts knock off Class B No. 6 Norris at Doris Bair Complex.
Pius X completed the comeback with back-to-back homers to center field, that included Charlee Hagedorn's blast to start the inning. Four pitches later, Iburg turned on a 2-1 count to lift the Bolts to victory.
Norris pieced together a five-run third inning that gave the Titans a 7-3 lead heading into the bottom of the third inning.
The Titans added three home runs to the mix from Jacee Carlon, Alexis Bryant and Delaney White, who also doubled.
Lincoln East 13, Lincoln High 1: Morgan Adams homered twice and Kyndal Colon added another for Class A No. 5 Lincoln East. Adams finished with four RBIs and Colon had three. Abby Pinkelman allowed just two hits in the circle for East.
BOYS TENNIS
Spartan Invitational: Lincoln East swept Woods Tennis Center and the competition Monday, taking both singles and doubles play championship matches. Kirby Le led East at No. 1 singles with an 8-2 victory over Kearney's Asher Saulsbury. East, which notched 120 points, also got championship victories from Kyle Givens and Caden Haar at No. 1 doubles, Joseph Bucknell at No. 2 singles and Kaiden Bradley and Yakub Islamov at No. 2 doubles.
Lincoln Southeast finished fourth (82 points) behind a runner-up finishes from Camden Hjermstad at No. 2 singles and Ruytern Jamison and Tyler Blair at No. 2 doubles.
GIRLS GOLF
Blair Invitational: Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove shot an 87 at River Wilds Golf Course for a fifth-place finish. Christian took 10th place with an overall 510. Elkhorn North rolled to the team title with a 316 claiming the top two individual spots. Emily Karmazin shot a 68 for the individual title, while Julia Karmazin finished second with a 71.