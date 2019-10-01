Class A No. 5 Lincoln Pius X swept Lincoln Northeast 25-9, 25-13, 25-6, cruising to victory on Tuesday at Northeast.
Kylen Sealock led the Thunderbolts with 13 kills and Alexis Markowski racked up nine kills of her own. Pius X tallied 13 ace serves as a team led by Adison Markowski's four aces. Carly Rodaway finished with 14 digs for the Bolts.
Pius X faces off with Gretna and Northeast takes on Elkhorn South on Friday.
Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln North Star 0: No. 10 Lincoln Southwest took care of Lincoln North Star easily, with the Silver Hawks sweeping the Navigators 25-11, 25-23, 25-13. Southwest (12-8) defeated the Navigators (7-16) for the second straight time this season.