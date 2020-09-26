Prep glance: Southwest upsets Omaha Skutt in volleyball, finishes runner-up at Weston Invite

Shaylee Myers had 11 kills and an ace serve to lead Class A No. 9 Lincoln Southwest in a 25-20, 12-25, 25-18 upset victory over Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt on Saturday in the Allison Weston Invitational semifinals in Omaha.
It was the SkyHawks' (13-1) first loss of the season.
"After that match was over with we talked about all of our potential," Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. "We can be in charge of matches if we want to if we focus and trust each other."
Courtney Holsteen added 10 kills for Lincoln Southwest (9-6). Teghan Sullivan and Liz Tomlin led the way defensively with 10 digs apiece.
"Our blockers were doing a very good job," Novotny said. "Our middles today really slowed down that Skutt offense. Block stats don't show it, but we had a good blocking match."
The Silver Hawks went on to drop the championship match to Class A No. 5 Papillion-La Vista 22-25, 25-11, 25-21.
"We made a name for ourselves," Novotny said. "We beat Skutt and we can play with anyone. That game just came down to Papio's block and defense. We had some very good moments ... just couldn't get the finish.
"Going 3-2 in this tournament is a big deal."
Southwest had four aces against Papillion-La Vista, three coming from Brinly Christensen, and Myers led the offense with 12 kills.
Aurora Invitational: Lincoln Christian dropped its first two matches before upending Crete to finish seventh. The Crusaders lost 25-20, 25-15 to eventual champion Kearney Catholic in the first round and a 25-20, 25-23 nail-biter to Bennington in the consolation bracket. Lincoln Christian went on to beat the Cardinals 25-20, 25-15.
Nebraska Lutheran Invitational: Parkview Christian went 0-2, dropping matches to Nebraska Lutheran (25-12, 25-16) and Dorchester (25-11, 25-10). Veda Stoll had six kills against Nebraska Lutheran and one against Dorchester.
GIRLS GOLF
Centennial Conference Tournament: Columbus Scotus' Cecilia Arndt came out on top after a playoff hole to give the Shamrocks the team title. Columbus Scotus edged Lincoln Christian 372 strokes to 373. Arndt and Christian's Olivia Lovegrove were knotted at 77 strokes apiece through 18 holes. Lovegrove shot a 36 on the back nine to make up ground on Arndt, who finished with a back-nine 39. Lincoln Lutheran finished third in the event with help from Grace Fahleson, who took fourth after firing an 86. Rachael Volin added an 87 for the Warriors to take fifth. Lincoln Christian's Janna DeHaan (95) and Maya Kuszack (96) finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
