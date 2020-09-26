Prep glance: Southwest upsets Omaha Skutt in volleyball, finishes runner-up at Weston Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shaylee Myers had 11 kills and an ace serve to lead Class A No. 9 Lincoln Southwest in a 25-20, 12-25, 25-18 upset victory over Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt on Saturday in the Allison Weston Invitational semifinals in Omaha.

It was the SkyHawks' (13-1) first loss of the season.

"After that match was over with we talked about all of our potential," Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. "We can be in charge of matches if we want to if we focus and trust each other."

Courtney Holsteen added 10 kills for Lincoln Southwest (9-6). Teghan Sullivan and Liz Tomlin led the way defensively with 10 digs apiece.

"Our blockers were doing a very good job," Novotny said. "Our middles today really slowed down that Skutt offense. Block stats don't show it, but we had a good blocking match."

The Silver Hawks went on to drop the championship match to Class A No. 5 Papillion-La Vista 22-25, 25-11, 25-21.

"We made a name for ourselves," Novotny said. "We beat Skutt and we can play with anyone. That game just came down to Papio's block and defense. We had some very good moments ... just couldn't get the finish.

"Going 3-2 in this tournament is a big deal."