Prep glance: Southwest goes 1-1 in championship pool play at Allison Weston Invite

The Lincoln Southwest volleyball team split a pair of matches Saturday at the Allison Weston Invitational at Papillion-La Vista. The Class A No. 4 Silver Hawks finished second following a 25-17, 25-20 loss to No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South.
The Silver Hawks were limited to just 19 kills and a .078 attack percentage in the match.
"We had our opportunities against Papio South," Lincoln Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. "We dug some shots against us. They are a pretty impressive team and they are going to be hard to beat."
Shaylee Myers led the Southwest offense with six kills against the Titans. The Fresno State recruit put on a clinic in the Silver Hawks' three-set victory over No. 2 Millard West.
Myers knocked down 19 kills as Southwest defeated the Wildcats 14-25, 25-23, 25-20. Myers also added three ace serves against Millard West.
"Millard West in Set 1 did a really good job of controlling our outsides," Novotny said. "They stopped Courtney (Holsteen) and Shaylee in Set 1. We were able to get swings from some other players that opened some doors for them, and doors for other players."
Lincoln East went 0-2 in the Silver Bracket with losses to Omaha Westside (25-18, 25-22) and host Papillion-La Vista (13-25, 25-18, 25-16).
Nebraska Lutheran Invite: Parkview Christian picked up two victories, before dropping a two-set match to Omaha Christian (25-16, 25-11) in the championship. The Patriots defeated Nebraska Lutheran 25-16, 25-14 and won a three-set thriller over Dorchester 28-26, 20-25, 25-19.
SOFTBALL
Omaha Benson Invitational: Lincoln High went 1-2 at the tournament. The Links lost to Omaha Northwest (6-2) and Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli (4-3) and defeated Omaha Benson 16-0.
Cecelia Williams and Emersyn Liljehorn each had three RBIs for the Links against the Bunnies.
High school football Week 5 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot
Week 5! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.
Scores and schedules from another week of high school football.
Coleman hauled in two touchdowns, forced a key fumble and recorded two sacks as he teamed up with Noah Walters to rout the Knights.
No. 3 Aquinas' gamble pays off as late two-point conversion edges No. 4 Oakland-Craig in Class C-2 showdown
Lucas Sellers rolled to the right on a play-action pass and scrambled to the end zone for the winning points.
Bishop Neumann airs it out on offense, clamps down on defense to upset Class C-2 No. 5 Wilber-Clatonia
Bishop Neumann coach Ron Pavlik said his team prides itself on making big plays in the passing game, and the Cavaliers did just that.
After trailing 11-0 as a result of two blocked punts, Papillion-La Vista South defeated Lincoln Southwest 30-11.
'It's just a culture here': Beatrice still riding state-title momentum as 35-21 win over Norris lifts the Orangemen to 5-0
The Orangemen claimed state titles in basketball and baseball. Now, the winning ways are translating on the football field.
'We’re our own worst enemy': Links climb out of early deficit but mistakes spoil comeback effort vs. Columbus
The Links trailed 21-3 before mounting a legitimate comeback effort that couldn't withstand blunders — “Tonight, you know it was heartbreaking.”
Patience pays as Yutan reels off 30 straight points to beat Lincoln Lutheran in battle of rated C-2 teams
When the Class C-2 No. 7 Chieftains fell behind early against No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran, there was no panic on their sideline. And it showed.
Junior running back Matt Bohy scored on touchdown runs of 19, 11 and 17 yards to account for the Thunderbolts' first three touchdowns.