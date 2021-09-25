Prep glance: Southwest goes 1-1 in championship pool play at Allison Weston Invite

The Lincoln Southwest volleyball team split a pair of matches Saturday at the Allison Weston Invitational at Papillion-La Vista. The Class A No. 4 Silver Hawks finished second following a 25-17, 25-20 loss to No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South.

The Silver Hawks were limited to just 19 kills and a .078 attack percentage in the match.

"We had our opportunities against Papio South," Lincoln Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. "We dug some shots against us. They are a pretty impressive team and they are going to be hard to beat."

Shaylee Myers led the Southwest offense with six kills against the Titans. The Fresno State recruit put on a clinic in the Silver Hawks' three-set victory over No. 2 Millard West.

Myers knocked down 19 kills as Southwest defeated the Wildcats 14-25, 25-23, 25-20. Myers also added three ace serves against Millard West.

"Millard West in Set 1 did a really good job of controlling our outsides," Novotny said. "They stopped Courtney (Holsteen) and Shaylee in Set 1. We were able to get swings from some other players that opened some doors for them, and doors for other players."

Lincoln East went 0-2 in the Silver Bracket with losses to Omaha Westside (25-18, 25-22) and host Papillion-La Vista (13-25, 25-18, 25-16).