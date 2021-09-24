Prep glance: Silver Hawks sweep pair behind Myers' 24 kills

Shaylee Myers combined for 24 kills and the Class A No. 4 Lincoln Southwest volleyball team rolled to two victories at the Allison Weston Invitational on Friday at Papillion-La Vista.
The Silver Hawks defeated Omaha Duchesne (25-22, 25-7) in their opening match behind 14 Myers kills, before sweeping Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-20.
Courtney Holsteen added seven kills and an ace serve, and Madison Rink led Southwest with four blocks. Alli Mullen had four ace serves.
Lincoln East defeated Omaha Burke in three sets (17-25, 25-16, 25-17), but fell to top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South 25-23, 25-14.
Southwest and Lincoln East will play two more matches Saturday.
BOYS TENNIS
Gator Invite: Cooper Wesslund and Kaden McCoy of Lincoln North Star pieced together an 8-2 championship effort at No. 1 doubles over Elkhorn South's Max Jordan and Gabe Jordan at North Star's Gator Invite on Friday. North Star finished third with 35 points and picked up a fourth-place finish at No. 1 singles from Max Koebernick. Jacob Mustard and Evan James added a fourth-place finish at No. 2 doubles for the Navigators. Lincoln Northeast finished sixth, and Lincoln High seventh. Elkhorn North won the invitational with 45 points and championships at both No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
GIRLS GOLF
Centennial Conference meet: Cecilia Arndt won by one stroke to help Columbus Scotus to a title sweep at Crooked Creek Golf Course. Arndt shot a 78 to edge Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove (79). Scotus, which had four top-10 finishers, won the team title with a 366. Lincoln Lutheran's Rachael Volin (83) was fourth.