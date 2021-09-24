Prep glance: Silver Hawks sweep pair behind Myers' 24 kills

Shaylee Myers combined for 24 kills and the Class A No. 4 Lincoln Southwest volleyball team rolled to two victories at the Allison Weston Invitational on Friday at Papillion-La Vista.

The Silver Hawks defeated Omaha Duchesne (25-22, 25-7) in their opening match behind 14 Myers kills, before sweeping Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-20.

Courtney Holsteen added seven kills and an ace serve, and Madison Rink led Southwest with four blocks. Alli Mullen had four ace serves.

Lincoln East defeated Omaha Burke in three sets (17-25, 25-16, 25-17), but fell to top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South 25-23, 25-14.

Southwest and Lincoln East will play two more matches Saturday.

BOYS TENNIS