Prep glance: Serving, passing spark Lincoln Pius X to sweep of Lincoln High

Gia Miller had 12 kills, Adison Markowski recorded 21 assists and McKenna Humm had 20 digs for Lincoln Pius X in the Thunderbolts' Thursday volleyball victory over Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18.
"I thought we played well," Thunderbolts coach Katie Wenz said. "I thought we got in a rut in the last few games, but tonight we emphasized serving aggressive and passing well. When those two things click, then you're going to play well. We did all the little things right."
For Lincoln High, Nicole Haywood led the team with 10 kills and Harper Case recorded 25 digs.