Prep glance: Sears, Larson lead top-ranked Wahoo past Christian in home invite final

Kelsie Sears had 10 kills and Mya Larson added nine to lead Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo to a 25-19, 25-16 win against Lincoln Christian in the final of the Wahoo volleyball invitational Saturday.
USC commit Elle Glock added 23 set assists for the Warriors.
Lincoln Christian opened the tournament with wins against Crete and Omaha Concordia (25-16, 25-16).
Heartland Crossroads Tournament: Class A No. 3 Elkhorn South swept each of its four opponents to roll to the tournament championship at Lincoln North Star. The Storm concluded the day with a 25-11, 25-10 win against North Star, which finished 1-3.
Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks and Husker recruit Rylee Gray combined for 23 kills in a two-set win against Fremont.
North Star earned a 12-25, 25-19, 27-25 victory against Columbus to open the tournament.
BOYS TENNIS
Kearney Doubles Invitational: Lincoln Southeast served up the doubles team title with 71 points to edge second-place Lincoln Southwest.
The Silver Hawks scored 66 points, while host Kearney finished third (60). Southeast's Nathaniel Rathe and Graham Peterson took first place in No. 1 doubles after defeating Southwest's Sam Johnson and Jacob Balfany 6-4, 6-3. The Knights also claimed the No. 2 doubles title behind Camden Hjermstad and Cooper Woods, who defeated the Kearney pair 6-4, 4-6 (10-7).
Lincoln Southwest picked up a victory at No. 4 doubles as Connor Anderson and Jack Shaffer defeated Southeast's Sam Weyeneth and Walker Wood, 0-6, 6-1, (11). Lincoln North Star also competed and finished sixth with 34 points.
SOFTBALL
Papillion-La Vista South Invitational: Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Southeast each closed the tournament with wins.
Freshman Alexis Bradley pitched a complete game and struck out 11 to lead Southwest to a 3-1 win against Papillion-La Vista South in the fifth-place contest. Southeast earned a 7-0 win against No. 6 Bellevue East behind Alexis Hubbard, who scattered four hits over five innings.
Millard North Invitational: Lincoln Pius X's rally fell short in a 10-8 loss to Grand Island in the third-place contest. Sarah Iburg and Payton Tuttle each drove in three runs for the Thunderbolts, who scored five runs in the final inning to cut into GI's lead.
No. 4 Millard North beat No. 8 Millard South 9-0 in the championship game.
Norfolk Invitational: Omaha Marian and Norfolk were crowned pool champions. Lincoln Northeast went 0-2, losing to Norfolk (2-0) and Omaha Marian (11-0). Northeast's Maddi Duncan struck out eight and scattered seven hits against Norfolk.
