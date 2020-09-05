Prep glance: Sears, Larson lead top-ranked Wahoo past Christian in home invite final

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelsie Sears had 10 kills and Mya Larson added nine to lead Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo to a 25-19, 25-16 win against Lincoln Christian in the final of the Wahoo volleyball invitational Saturday.

USC commit Elle Glock added 23 set assists for the Warriors.

Lincoln Christian opened the tournament with wins against Crete and Omaha Concordia (25-16, 25-16).

Heartland Crossroads Tournament: Class A No. 3 Elkhorn South swept each of its four opponents to roll to the tournament championship at Lincoln North Star. The Storm concluded the day with a 25-11, 25-10 win against North Star, which finished 1-3.

Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks and Husker recruit Rylee Gray combined for 23 kills in a two-set win against Fremont.

North Star earned a 12-25, 25-19, 27-25 victory against Columbus to open the tournament.

BOYS TENNIS

Kearney Doubles Invitational: Lincoln Southeast served up the doubles team title with 71 points to edge second-place Lincoln Southwest.