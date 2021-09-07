Prep glance: Playing with 'nothing to lose,' Class B No. 2 Norris takes down Class A No. 3 Elkhorn South

Norris volleyball players Maisie Boesiger and Gracie Kircher shared a birthday Tuesday, and they celebrated in style with the Class B No. 2 Titans' win against Class A No. 3 Elkhorn South.
Norris turned in a 25-20, 22-25, 16-25, 25-9, 15-11 comeback victory on Boesiger's 18th birthday and Kircher's 17th, at Elkhorn South.
"Just that feeling of we did it," Norris coach Christina Boesiger said. "Beating a team that good. That look in their eyes. … It was a lot of hard work from everyone and this makes these girls believe we have the right pieces to make a run."
Norris trailed the match 2-1 before Maisie Boesiger went on a service run and helped the Titans to a 25-9 victory in set four and force a decisive set five.
"I think we just went in there with nothing to lose and played fearless," Christina Boesiger said. "Going into the fifth set, we knew it wasn't going to be easy on their home court and on senior night."
Maisie Boesiger led Norris with 45 set assists, three ace serves and 25 digs, including an 8-0 service run in the fourth set.
Kircher added 21 kills. "She was a difference-maker tonight," Christina Boesiger said.
Ella Waters knocked down 18 kills and Sydney Jelinek 12 for the Titans.
Lincoln High 2, Lincoln Northeast 1: The Links used the 18 kills by Nicole Haywood to roll past the Rockets 25-8, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21. Haywood’s offense wasn’t the only thing working for the Links; Faith Van Eck and Harper Case each had three ace serves, while Ariana Hoagland was a force in front notching four blocks. Langey Songster led Northeast with 10 kills and Doneelah Washington recorded six ace blocks.
Lincoln East 2, Lincoln North Star 0: Lincoln East took a pair of 25-18 set victories and were led by Brooklyn Fuchs (eight kills). Kamryn Snyder and Megan Waters added seven kills each, with Aaliyah Bradford pouring in 24 set assists.
Papillion La-Vista South 3, Lincoln Pius X 0: The Class A No. 1 Titans proved too much for the No. 6 Thunderbolts in a 25-19, 25-14, 25-23 win. Lanie Brott was the kill leader for Pius X with 10, while Gia Miller had eight kills to go along with 12 digs.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln Pius X Invitational: Led by Kirby Le at No. 1 singles, Lincoln East swept all four divisions en route to the team title at Woods Tennis Center.
Le, a junior, defeated Lincoln Pius X senior Cooper Nichols 8-2 in the No. 1 final, and teammate Yakub Islamov, a sophomore, defeated Papillion-La Vista South's Daniel Brocaille for the No. 2 singles crown.
The Spartans completed the sweep with Kyle Givens and Gabe Whiston at No. 1 doubles, and Kaiden Bradley and Cade Haar at No. 2 doubles.
East racked up 48 points, 10 more than runner-up Kearney. Pius X was fifth.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln Pius X 9, Lincoln Northeast 2: Mackenzi Harrel and Charlee Hagedorn both knocked in two runs in an offensive barrage for Pius X in a nine-run fourth inning.