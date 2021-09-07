Prep glance: Playing with 'nothing to lose,' Class B No. 2 Norris takes down Class A No. 3 Elkhorn South

Norris volleyball players Maisie Boesiger and Gracie Kircher shared a birthday Tuesday, and they celebrated in style with the Class B No. 2 Titans' win against Class A No. 3 Elkhorn South.

Norris turned in a 25-20, 22-25, 16-25, 25-9, 15-11 comeback victory on Boesiger's 18th birthday and Kircher's 17th, at Elkhorn South.

"Just that feeling of we did it," Norris coach Christina Boesiger said. "Beating a team that good. That look in their eyes. … It was a lot of hard work from everyone and this makes these girls believe we have the right pieces to make a run."

Norris trailed the match 2-1 before Maisie Boesiger went on a service run and helped the Titans to a 25-9 victory in set four and force a decisive set five.

"I think we just went in there with nothing to lose and played fearless," Christina Boesiger said. "Going into the fifth set, we knew it wasn't going to be easy on their home court and on senior night."

Maisie Boesiger led Norris with 45 set assists, three ace serves and 25 digs, including an 8-0 service run in the fourth set.

Kircher added 21 kills. "She was a difference-maker tonight," Christina Boesiger said.