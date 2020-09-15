Prep glance: Pius X volleyball focuses on fundamentals to take down Southeast

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Pius X cruised to a three-set victory over Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday at Lincoln Pius X.

The Thunderbolts won the match 25-16, 25-20, 25-12, but not without a fight from the Knights.

After taking the first set, Lincoln Southeast got Pius X out of system and made the Bolts work for the 25-20 victory in the second. Pius X then rolled to a dominant third-set victory.

"I just told them (to) stay focused on fundamentals," Pius X coach Katie Wenz said. "Make it simple and make it easy. Refocused on first contact of the ball."

Adison Markowski led the Bolts with 13 set assists and Hannah Pahm added eight. Alexis Markowski led the kill department with nine. Regan Haith added seven kills.

Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Northeast 0: Brooke Peltz led the Spartans with 12 kills, and Brooke McCartney had 16 digs in a 25-15, 25-15, 25-11 sweep over the Rockets. Haley Sprackling and Annalee Ventling-Brown added eight kills apiece. It marked the season-opener for East, which had a delayed start due to COVID-19.

