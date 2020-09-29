Prep glance: Pius X starts, finishes in dominating fashion in volleyball sweep of Northeast

Alexis Markowski slammed home 17 kills to help Class A No. 3 Lincoln Pius X roll to a 25-9, 25-15, 25-7 volleyball sweep over Lincoln Northeast on Tuesday at Pius X.

Markowski had six kills in the first set and helped Pius X overcome a Rockets' rally in the second set with eight kills. She added three in the final frame to complete the sweep.

Addison Markowski totaled 29 set assists, and Regan Haith and Miriam Miller led the Bolts defensively with five blocks and 13 digs, respectively.

Maddie Bahm had seven kills to lead the Rockets. Andrea Pryce had 13 set assists and Samantha Pryce added 11 for Northeast.

Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln North Star 0: The Class A No. 6 Silver Hawks cruised to a 25-16, 25-23, 25-11 sweep over North Star behind 17 kills from Shaylee Myers.

Myers made one error in 36 attempts and added four of Lincoln Southwest's 10 ace serves. Liz Tomlin and Teghan Sullivan had 12 digs apiece to lead the Silver Hawks defensively.

BOYS TENNIS

Lincoln North Star 5, Lincoln Northeast 1: The Navigators took three of the four singles matches and both doubles matches to upend the Rockets. Jason Phan took an 8-1 victory for North Star at No. 1 singles over Tristan Whitlock. North Star's Cooper Westlund won 8-0 over Braxtin Manske at No. 2 singles, but Nolan Gillett picked up the Rockets' lone win at No. 3 singles. Gillett defeated Nolan Haney 8-5. Owen Jensen got the Gators another singles win, 8-2. Evan Kocian and Nolan Haney and No. 1 doubles, and Owen Jensen and Kaden McCoy at No. 2 doubles, added wins for North Star.

