Prep glance: No. 6 Spartans win seventh straight with sweep of Northeast

Shandy Faalii and Brooklyn Fuchs helped Class A No. 6 Lincoln East cruise to its seventh straight victory Tuesday, combining for 28 kills in the Spartans 25-14, 25-19, 25-12 win at home over Lincoln Northeast.

Faalii led all players with 16 kills, while Fuchs added 12.

"We're feeling good about our season so far, but we know we can't get too comfortable," head coach Nicole Johnson said. "We have so many pieces to our puzzle. … Everybody has their place and that's what makes our team work."

Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln Pius X 2: The Knights snapped a three-match losing streak thanks to standout performances from Catrice Olds and Natalie Wardlow to upset the No. 7 Thunderbolts at Pius X.

Olds led Lincoln Southeast with 14 kills, while Wardlow had 11 kills and led the team in blocks with four. Anna Reis and Kacey Porter each had four service aces as well.

“I was really proud of our team tonight and how they hung in there,” Lincoln Southeast head coach Rob Huebner said.