 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Ernie's in Ceresco

Prep glance: No. 6 Spartans win seventh straight with sweep of Northeast

  • Updated
  • 0

Shandy Faalii and Brooklyn Fuchs helped Class A No. 6 Lincoln East cruise to its seventh straight victory Tuesday, combining for 28 kills in the Spartans 25-14, 25-19, 25-12 win at home over Lincoln Northeast.

Faalii led all players with 16 kills, while Fuchs added 12.

"We're feeling good about our season so far, but we know we can't get too comfortable," head coach Nicole Johnson said. "We have so many pieces to our puzzle. … Everybody has their place and that's what makes our team work."

Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln Pius X 2: The Knights snapped a three-match losing streak thanks to standout performances from Catrice Olds and Natalie Wardlow to upset the No. 7 Thunderbolts at Pius X.

Olds led Lincoln Southeast with 14 kills, while Wardlow had 11 kills and led the team in blocks with four. Anna Reis and Kacey Porter each had four service aces as well.

People are also reading…

“I was really proud of our team tonight and how they hung in there,” Lincoln Southeast head coach Rob Huebner said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep volleyball ratings, 9/6

Prep volleyball ratings, 9/6

There is a new No. 1 team in Nate Thomas' high school volleyball ratings, which have plenty of movement across the board.

Prep volleyball ratings, 9/13

Prep volleyball ratings, 9/13

It's been a wild week of volleyball across the state — there are two new No. 1 teams in Nate Thomas' latest rankings, and both made big jumps.

Prep volleyball ratings, 8/25

Prep volleyball ratings, 8/25

The high school volleyball season kicks off this weekend with plenty of action across the state. Here are Nate Thomas' preseason ratings.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rapid reaction: Amie Just, Luke Mullin on Mickey Joseph's news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News