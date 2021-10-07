Prep glance: Myers loads up the stat sheet in Southwest's 3-0 volleyball win

Shaylee Myers stuffed the stat sheet for Lincoln Southwest volleyball team in a 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 win against Lincoln High on Thursday. Myers had 14 kills, five blocks and six digs. Courtney Holsteen tacked on five kills, eight digs and three aces, while Alexis Gates and Emerson Lionberger each had four blocks for the Silver Hawks.
Centennial Conference Tournament: Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran overcame a 24-20 deficit in the third set against No. 3 Kearney Catholic to win a thriller (25-16, 22-25, 27-25) in their second match of the day in Pool B in Kearney. They defeated Aquinas 25-17, 25-7 in their first match.
Abby Wachal combined for 33 kills with a match-high 19 against Kearney Catholic.
The Warriors also posted 10 ace serves against Aquinas, with Sophie Wohlgemuth leading with four.
Lincoln Christian dropped their first two matches of the tournament in Pool A in Grand Island on Thursday. Jenna Wiltfong led the Crusaders with eight kills against No. 2 Grand Island CC and seven against No. 7 Bishop Neumann.
Lincoln Northeast 3, Lincoln North Star 2: Four Rockets had double-digit kills, led by Laney Songster's 12. Serena Heeren added 11 kills and Samantha Pryce had 36 digs. Macy Roth led the Navigators with 25 kills and 19 digs. Hailey Boltz tacked on another 15 kills and Kinsley Ragland had 29 digs and three aces.
BOYS TENNIS
Quad City Invite: Lincoln East dominated to a first-place finish and 17 points over its opponents at Woods Tennis Center. Kirby Le led the Spartans at No. 1 singles with a 3-0 record. Yakub Islamov followed at No. 2 singles for Lincoln East. Kearney finished runner-up with 11 points. Lincoln Southeast took third with seven points and Lincoln Pius X fourth with one point.