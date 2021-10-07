Prep glance: Myers loads up the stat sheet in Southwest's 3-0 volleyball win

Shaylee Myers stuffed the stat sheet for Lincoln Southwest volleyball team in a 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 win against Lincoln High on Thursday. Myers had 14 kills, five blocks and six digs. Courtney Holsteen tacked on five kills, eight digs and three aces, while Alexis Gates and Emerson Lionberger each had four blocks for the Silver Hawks.

Centennial Conference Tournament: Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran overcame a 24-20 deficit in the third set against No. 3 Kearney Catholic to win a thriller (25-16, 22-25, 27-25) in their second match of the day in Pool B in Kearney. They defeated Aquinas 25-17, 25-7 in their first match.

Abby Wachal combined for 33 kills with a match-high 19 against Kearney Catholic.

The Warriors also posted 10 ace serves against Aquinas, with Sophie Wohlgemuth leading with four.

Lincoln Christian dropped their first two matches of the tournament in Pool A in Grand Island on Thursday. Jenna Wiltfong led the Crusaders with eight kills against No. 2 Grand Island CC and seven against No. 7 Bishop Neumann.