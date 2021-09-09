Prep glance: Myers 'just took over' as No. 5 Southwest rallies to top No. 7 Westside

The Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southwest volleyball team was on the brink of being swept by No. 7 Omaha Westside on Thursday.

Then stepped in Silver Hawk senior Shaylee Myers.

Myers finished with 30 kills and rallied Southwest for a 23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20, 16-14 five-set victory.

"I talked to her after the game," Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. "She just took over that game. In system, out of system she was taking some big approaches and some big swings. She just took over when she needed to take over."

Brinly Christiansen added 13 kills and Courtney Holsteen had nine for the Silver Hawks.

"I told the girls we were doing a lot of really great things," Novotny said heading into the third set. "In order to win the set, every girl needed to do one more good thing and we would win the set. We were in control and energy-wise we could control the match when we wanted to."

Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln East 0: Mikenna Humm led the Thunderbolts with 15 kills, Lanie Brott had 10 kills and Regan Haith added eight in a 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 win. Adison Markowski had 21 set assists. For the Spartans, Kaylee Denker and Brookyln Fuchs each contributed seven kills.