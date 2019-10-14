Lincoln Southwest took a 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20 win over intracity rival Lincoln East on Monday.
Shaylee Myers led the Silver Hawks with 26 kills, averaged 6½ kills per set and hit for a .400 average. Myers added eight ace serves and Liz Tomlin added 15 kills.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Tomlin also led the Spartans with 15 digs, followed by Holly Oschner with 14. Myers added 12 digs as three Silver Hawks finished in double figures. Lizzie Ehlers led Lincoln Southwest with 26 set assists.
Brooke Peltz led the Spartans with nine kills and Delaney Novy added three.