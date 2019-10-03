Lincoln Lutheran senior Marriah Buss surpassed 2,000 career kills Thursday at the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational.
The Warriors went 2-0 in Pool A with sweeps over Omaha Gross (25-11, 25-15) and Ralston (25-14, 25-13). Buss had 22 kills combined in the two matches, followed by 10 from Abi Wohlgemuth. Lexie Kreizel and Raegan Holle each had five ace serves. Kreizel also led the Warriors with 12 digs.
Paige Trutna added 28 set assists for Lutheran, who faces Auburn in the tournament Saturday at 10 a.m.
GOLF
Lincoln Christian Invitational: Lincoln Christian's Taylor Van Ostrand fired an 80 for medalist honors as the hosts finished second as a team at the invitational Thursday at Hidden Valley Golf Club. Van Ostrand fired a 39 on the back nine and won by 14 strokes. Lincoln Lutheran was the team champion with a 400, followed by Lincoln Christian at 406 and Syracuse at 422. The Crusaders' Janna DeHaan shot a 98 for sixth place. Grace Fahleson led Lincoln Lutheran with a 95, good for third place.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lincoln Lutheran Invitational: The Lincoln Christian boys took second place at 53 points and Lincoln Lutheran placed fourth with 73 points. Jonathan Xing placed seventh (18:51) and Ty Wheeler finished 11th (19:15) to lead the Crusaders. The Warriors' best finisher was Tanner Lebo in sixth place, running a time of 18:44.
Christian took home the team title on the girls side with a score of 27, and Lutheran placed fifth with 70. Amanda Meers (22:14) and Sadye Daniell (22:18) finished in second and third place, respectively, for the Crusaders. Ava Schneider's time of 23:18 placed ninth for Christian. Alayna Bergt led the Warriors with a fifth-place finish in a time of 23:10.