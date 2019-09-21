Lincoln Lutheran finished 4-0 and took home first place at the Seward Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday in Seward.
The Warriors defeated Broken Bow, which went 3-0 in pool play, 28-26, 25-15. Lutheran cruised through pool play, not losing a set to any of its opponents.
The Warriors defeated Wayne (25-16, 25-17), Seward (25-13, 25-18) and South Sioux City (25-5, 25-7). Lincoln Lutheran moves to 12-2 on the season.
Marriah Buss led with 49 kills for the day, while three other Warriors added 18 kills each: Abi Wohlgemuth, Molli Martin and Abby Wachal. Martin put up seven blocks, while Buss led in ace serves with 11 and contributed 41 digs, followed by Lexie Kreizel with 30. Lutheran's Ashlyn DeBoer had 50 set assists and Paige Trutna had 49.
Wahoo finished third with a 25-19, 25-17 win over Wayne, and Seward placed fifth after defeating Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 26-24.
BOYS TENNIS
Omaha Skutt Invite: Lincoln Pius X rolled to the tournament title and took home five of six individual titles in Omaha.
The Thunderbolts started the day hot, sweeping first-round play in Nos. 1-3 singles and doubles. Mason Warner capped off the round with an 8-0 win over Beatrice at No. 1 singles. Warner didn't drop a game until the third round, where he fell to Mount Michael 9-8 (9-7).
Warner, who finished in third, was the only Bolt to not take home a title. In No. 1 doubles, Joseph Plachy and Will Olson finished in first after wins over Beatrice, Elkhorn and Skutt.
Pius X's Will Ulrich took first in No. 2 singles with wins over Beatrice, Gretna and Mount Michael.