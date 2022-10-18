Prep glance: Lutheran completes perfect regular season with hard-fought win

Class C-2 No. 1-ranked Lincoln Lutheran capped off a perfect regular season, finishing 34-0, with wins against Beatrice and Norris at the Beatrice Triangular.

The Warriors swept the Lady Orange in two sets, 25-15, 15-16, and went down to the wire with the Class B No. 4 Titans, 28-26, 18-25, 25-18.

"It does feel pretty awesome," head coach Sue Ziegler said on the Warriors' undefeated regular season, "but I give all the credit to the team for their relentless effort and our coaches."

Against Beatrice, Sophie Wohlgemuth led Lincoln Lutheran in kills with 11 as the team finished with a .333 hitting percentage. Elcea Saathoff also contributed with 27 set assists and an ace serve.

Abby Wachal played a dominant game against Norris, recording 18 kills, 14 digs and a solo block. The Warriors totaled 70 digs to go along with eight blocks in a strong defensive effort. Saathoff, Wohlgemuth and Keri Leimbach also recorded double-digit dig totals respectively.

"We had a team meeting after our celebration and I reminded the girls that every practice and all the time spent on and off the court together is valuable," Ziegler said. "I told them to stay focused and keep finishing strong. We trust everybody to do their job and complete their role. It's pretty incredible."

Lincoln Southwest 3, Norfolk 0: The senior outside hitting duo of Alexa Gobel and Brinly Christensen combined for 29 kills for the Class A No. 1-ranked Silver Hawks, with Gobel leading all players with 15 kills. Olivia Kremer was another key contributor for Lincoln Southwest with three ace serves and 13 digs.