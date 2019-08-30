The Lincoln Southwest girls golf team continued its strong start with a school-record score at the Kearney Invitational on Friday at Awarii Dunes.
The Silver Hawks won the tournament with a 304, taking the team crown by 16 shots over Papillion-La Vista (320). North Platte (334) was third and Lincoln Pius X (340) was fourth.
Lincoln Pius X freshman Coco Kolbas fired a 69 to capture individual honors. Kolbas shot a 32 on the back nine.
Southwest sophomore Kate Strickland shot a 71 to finish second and senior teammate Brynn Sundquist carded a 73 to take third. The Silver Hawks also got top-10 finishes from Neely Adler (seventh) and Sadie Steele (10th).
Southwest set a school record with a 315 at the Beatrice Invite earlier in the week before Friday's 304.