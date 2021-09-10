Prep glance: Links win two matches at Bellevue East Invitational

Lincoln High had a 2-1 record behind a combined 26-kill performance from Nicole Haywood in three volleyball matches Friday at the Bellevue East Invitational.

Haywood had 10 kills in the Links' 27-25, 26-24 victory over Columbus. Haywood added seven kills, along with Ariana Hoagland in Lincoln High's dominant 25-8, 25-8 victory over Omaha Benson. The Links fell 25-15, 26-24 to Class A No. 10 Bellevue West, where Paige Christophersen recorded 17 of her 56 assists at the invitational.

Bayla Young added nine combined ace serves, with six coming in the Links' victory over Omaha Benson.

CROSS COUNTRY

Millard South Invitational: Sophomore Mia Murray paced the Lincoln East girls, finishing second in 19 minutes, 12.70 seconds at Walnut Grove Park. Murray and the Spartans took home the team title with 45 points. Izzy Apel added an eighth-place finish (20:14.60), while Peyton Svehla (11th) and Berlyn Schulz (15th) added top-15 finishes for Lincoln East. Ali Bainbridge of Sioux Falls (Iowa) Lincoln won in 17:56.80. Lincoln Southwest took fifth with 112 points and got a sixth-place mark from Brianna Rinn in 19:56.30. Lincoln Southeast was 10th with 264 points.