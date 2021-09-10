Prep glance: Links win two matches at Bellevue East Invitational

Lincoln High had a 2-1 record behind a combined 26-kill performance from Nicole Haywood in three volleyball matches Friday at the Bellevue East Invitational.
Haywood had 10 kills in the Links' 27-25, 26-24 victory over Columbus. Haywood added seven kills, along with Ariana Hoagland in Lincoln High's dominant 25-8, 25-8 victory over Omaha Benson. The Links fell 25-15, 26-24 to Class A No. 10 Bellevue West, where Paige Christophersen recorded 17 of her 56 assists at the invitational.
Bayla Young added nine combined ace serves, with six coming in the Links' victory over Omaha Benson.
CROSS COUNTRY
Millard South Invitational: Sophomore Mia Murray paced the Lincoln East girls, finishing second in 19 minutes, 12.70 seconds at Walnut Grove Park. Murray and the Spartans took home the team title with 45 points. Izzy Apel added an eighth-place finish (20:14.60), while Peyton Svehla (11th) and Berlyn Schulz (15th) added top-15 finishes for Lincoln East. Ali Bainbridge of Sioux Falls (Iowa) Lincoln won in 17:56.80. Lincoln Southwest took fifth with 112 points and got a sixth-place mark from Brianna Rinn in 19:56.30. Lincoln Southeast was 10th with 264 points.
Lincoln East took second in the boys race, with Joe Volkmer fourth in 19:39.60 to edge out Lincoln Southwest's Max Myers (19:39.90). Isaac Graff added another top-15 finish for the Spartans, crossing 13th in 17:04.80. Millard West won the team race with 28 points to East's 109. Lincoln Southwest was seventh with 161 points, while Lincoln Southeast was 10th with 265. Carson Lauterbach led the Knights, placing 12th.
Kearney Invitational: Lincoln Northeast senior Daniel Romary earned first place in the boys race with a time of 15:52, 19 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Two additional Lincoln runners, Deshawn Burks and Jordan Kwiatkowski of Lincoln High, placed in the top 20 as well. The Links were fourth with a team score of 126; Lincoln Northeast placed sixth with a team score of 150.
Lincoln High junior Kennedy Bartlee was third in the girls race in 19:33.43. Lincoln Northeast's Ally Badura finished 13th. Lincoln Northeast took sixth place with 166 points and Lincoln High was seventh with 168.
BOYS TENNIS
Millard South Invitational: Markus Rutledge finished first in the No. 1 singles for the Silver Hawks, defeating Elkhorn South's Andrew Nelson. The No. 2 doubles Blake Johnson and Matthew Sorrell pairing also took first for Lincoln Southwest. Southwest tied for first with Elkhorn South and Millard South, and Lincoln Southeast was fourth.
Lincoln Southeast's Nahum Barber was third in the No. 1 singles and Cameron Hjermstad was third in No. 2 singles. Lincoln North Star placed sixth in the team standings, Lincoln Pius X seventh and Lincoln High eighth.