Prep glance: Links turn in undefeated day to win their pool at Norfolk Invite
Prep glance: Links turn in undefeated day to win their pool at Norfolk Invite

  • Updated
The Lincoln High volleyball team went 3-0 to win its pool at the Norfolk Invite on Saturday. The Links opened the eight-team event by defeating South Sioux City (25-10, 25-15) before taking down Norfolk (25-20, 25-14).

The Links put a bow on the performance with another two-set win, this time beating Yankton, 25-17, 25-21.

Kearney also went 3-0 to win Pool B.

Bellevue West Invite: The Lincoln Southeast volleyball team battled through the consolation bracket to the third-place match, where it fell to Millard North, 25-20, 25-20.

The Mustangs generated their offense in the high-scoring affair through the duo of Mollie Fee and Alanna Bankston, who both had eight kills to lead the team. Fee hit at a .800 clip.

The Knights opened the second day of the two-day tournament with a loss but bounced back with a 2-0 win against Sioux City North (Iowa) to set up the match with Millard North. 

Millard South won the event.  

BOYS TENNIS

Lincoln High/Lincoln Northeast Invitational: Lincoln Northeast finished in ninth place and the Links took 11th on Saturday at the shared meet at Woods Tennis Center. Nolan Gillett finished fourth for the Rockets in No. 2 singles, losing to Fremont's Shane Miller, 8-2. Papillion-La Vista won the invite with 64 points, while Bellevue West finished second with 56. Waverly took third place with 52 points. Hogan Wingrove finished fourth for the Vikings at No. 1 singles.

