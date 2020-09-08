Prep glance: Links stay hot with sweep of Northeast for triangular split

Lincoln High continued a hot start to the early season with a 25-20, 21-25, 25-18 win over Lincoln Northeast at the Lincoln Northeast Triangular on Tuesday.
The Links split for the evening after dropping a previous match to Class A No. 4 Millard West 25-16, 25-12.
"They had a little bit of fire from not performing against Millard West," Links coach Stephanie Wilcox said. "When we they stepped on the court against Northeast, they knew they needed to step up. … Play with the scrappiness that Northeast was playing with and got that fire from the Millard West game."
Tyrah Woods led Lincoln High will 11 kills, followed by Kyndal Hudson with eight. Paige Christophersen chipped in with 22 set assists and three ace serves, while Harper Case led the Links' defense with 16 digs.
"Tyrah is one of our leaders when it comes to our offense. She plays all around and she finds the court really well," Wilcox said. "We have a lot of confidence in her along with our entire offense."
SOFTBALL
Rain on Tuesday wiped a full slate of softball games across the state.
Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southwest and No. 10 Lincoln North Star rescheduled their doubleheader for Friday, while Lincoln East and Kearney will now play on Sept. 21. Both matchups will be at Doris Bair Complex.
A triangular between Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Northeast and Columbus was moved to Sept. 22.
No makeup date was immediately known for Lincoln Southeast at Grand Island.
BOYS TENNIS
The Lincoln Pius X tennis meet, originally scheduled for Tuesday at Woods Tennis Center, was moved to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday following inclement weather.
