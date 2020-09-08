Prep glance: Links stay hot with sweep of Northeast for triangular split

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln High continued a hot start to the early season with a 25-20, 21-25, 25-18 win over Lincoln Northeast at the Lincoln Northeast Triangular on Tuesday.

The Links split for the evening after dropping a previous match to Class A No. 4 Millard West 25-16, 25-12.

"They had a little bit of fire from not performing against Millard West," Links coach Stephanie Wilcox said. "When we they stepped on the court against Northeast, they knew they needed to step up. … Play with the scrappiness that Northeast was playing with and got that fire from the Millard West game."

Tyrah Woods led Lincoln High will 11 kills, followed by Kyndal Hudson with eight. Paige Christophersen chipped in with 22 set assists and three ace serves, while Harper Case led the Links' defense with 16 digs.

"Tyrah is one of our leaders when it comes to our offense. She plays all around and she finds the court really well," Wilcox said. "We have a lot of confidence in her along with our entire offense."

SOFTBALL

Rain on Tuesday wiped a full slate of softball games across the state.