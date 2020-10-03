Prep glance: Links go 3-0, overcome adversity at Columbus Invite

Lincoln High head coach Stephanie Wilcox turned in the wrong lineup card in the Links' first match at the Columbus High Invite on Saturday — the Links never wavered, going 3-0 to claim the round-robin championship.

After dropping the first set 29-27 to Columbus after trailing the Discoverers 20-15 and later taking a 26-25 lead, the Links downed Columbus 25-20 and 26-24 in the final two sets.

"In the first set they just had to literally figure out where they were going," Wilcox said. "They were able to figure it out faster than any of our coaches. In the second (set) we took a timeout and you could see they were kind of ready to go."

The Links trailed 17-10 in the second set before Paige Christophersen went on a serving run with four of her match-high five ace serves in the final five points.

"They always stayed pretty composed no matter what the score was and kept pushing forward," Wilcox said.

Lincoln High added wins over Bellevue East (25-18, 26-24) and Grand Island (26-24, 25-21).

Ashland-Greenwood Invite: Mya Larson dished out 11 kills and added seven digs to lead Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo to the Ashland-Greenwood volleyball invite title in Ashland on Saturday. Larson, a junior, hit at .450 clip as Wahoo defeated No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran 25-10, 25-16 in the championship match. Senior Kelsie Sears contributed nine kills for Wahoo, as well, while senior Elle Glock served up 23 set assists. Lutheran beat Omaha Roncalli, which took third, 25-11, 25-15 to reach the final.

