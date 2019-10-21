Lincoln High had a plan Monday — win and advance in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
That's just what the Links did in a 25-23, 25-13, 25-22 victory over Lincoln North Star at North Star High School in a HAC tourney play-in game.
"That was our whole plan," Lincoln High head coach Stephanie Wilcox said. "Taking it day by day. They knew what they needed to do and I'm very proud of them."
Kyndal Hudson led the Links with 13 kills and added eight digs. Taylor Haywood led the defense with nine digs and connected on 15 set assists.
After escaping the first set 25-23, Lincoln High moved the Navigators all over the court in the second set in a 25-13 victory.
"We wanted to keep them out of system," Wilcox said. "Keep serving multiple corners and they didn't let up at all."
Lincoln High will play Lincoln Pius X Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Pius X High School.
In other HAC tourney action, Lincoln Northeast fell to Norfolk 25-17, 25-15, 25-11 in a play-in game in Norfolk.
Logan Gronewold led Lincoln Northeast with seven kills, while Andrea Pryce added 18 set assists. Samantha Pryce collected 12 digs for Northeast.
The Panthers now face Lincoln Southwest Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest at 5 p.m.