Prep glance: Lincoln Southwest wins top-10 volleyball battle in four sets

A trio of Silver Hawks found an offensive spark Thursday as the Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southwest volleyball team took down No. 4 Millard West in four sets Thursday in Omaha.

Shaylee Myers and Courtney Holsteen each had 13 kills and Liz Tomlin 12 to help the Silver Hawks defeat Millard West 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22.

Myers added three ace serves, plus 27 digs on the defensive side. Tomlin had 23 digs.

Ashland-Greenwood Invitational: Lincoln Lutheran went 2-0 in pool play Thursday. The Warriors downed Plattsmouth 25-14, 25-9 in the first match, backed behind eight kills from Abby Wachal. She added 10 kills and Katelynn Oxley seven in the 25-12, 25-18 victory over Ashland-Greenwood.

CROSS COUNTRY

Lincoln Lutheran Invitational: Lincoln Pius X took three of the top five spots, led by Owen Sovereign's winning time of 17 minutes, 46 seconds, to take the team title at Pioneers Park. Pius X had 17 points. Lincoln Christian finished second with 44 and Lincoln Lutheran fifth with 93.