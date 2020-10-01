Prep glance: Lincoln Southwest wins top-10 volleyball battle in four sets

A trio of Silver Hawks found an offensive spark Thursday as the Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southwest volleyball team took down No. 4 Millard West in four sets Thursday in Omaha.
Shaylee Myers and Courtney Holsteen each had 13 kills and Liz Tomlin 12 to help the Silver Hawks defeat Millard West 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22.
Myers added three ace serves, plus 27 digs on the defensive side. Tomlin had 23 digs.
Ashland-Greenwood Invitational: Lincoln Lutheran went 2-0 in pool play Thursday. The Warriors downed Plattsmouth 25-14, 25-9 in the first match, backed behind eight kills from Abby Wachal. She added 10 kills and Katelynn Oxley seven in the 25-12, 25-18 victory over Ashland-Greenwood.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lincoln Lutheran Invitational: Lincoln Pius X took three of the top five spots, led by Owen Sovereign's winning time of 17 minutes, 46 seconds, to take the team title at Pioneers Park. Pius X had 17 points. Lincoln Christian finished second with 44 and Lincoln Lutheran fifth with 93.
In the girls race, Lincoln Christian's Sadye Daniell and Annie Hueser finished first and third, respectively, to lead the Crusaders to a runner-up finish. Tri County won the title with 21 points, while the Crusaders had 32. Daniell won in 20:27, while Hueser's time of 21:12 earned second-place points in the team race.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln Pius X 6, Lincoln Northeast 3: Although Pius X took home the victory, three of their six wins came from forfeits. Pius X's Cooper Nichols defeated Braxtin Manske 8-1 in No. 2 singles and Joseph Plachy added an 8-0 win for the Bolts at No. 3. Northeast won at No. 4 singles behind Jack Haeffner (8-2), and at No. 5 singles, with Tristan Whitlock winning 8-0. Pius X's Jase Woita and Ian Woita defeated Jacl Haeffner and Nolan Gillett 8-2 at No. 1 doubles. Northeast's Whitlock and Manske won 9-7 at No. 2 doubles.
