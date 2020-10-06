Prep glance: Lincoln Southwest volleyball rides hot serving to sweep against Lincoln Northeast

Brinly Christensen and Karli Symonsbergen combined for six of the Silver Hawks eight ace serves with three apiece as Lincoln Southwest swept Lincoln Northeast on Tuesday at the Rockets' triangular. Christensen, along with Shaylee Meyers, totaled 10 kills apiece in the 25-9, 25-9 victory.

Symonsbergen and Carly Coen contributed two blocks each for the Silver Hawks. For the Rockets, Maddie Baum and Serena Heeren both totaled three kills. Andrea Pryce contributed 10 set assists.

BOYS TENNIS

Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln Southeast 2: Grady Works led a singles charge for Lincoln Southwest as the Silver Hawks captured five of six singles matches. Works defeated Southeast's Jackson Miller 8-1 at No. 1 singles. Lincoln Southeast's Graham Peterson and Nathanial Rathe teamed up to defeat Lincoln Southwest's Samuel Johnson and Jacob Balfany at No. 1 doubles for a fifth time season this time by a score of 9-7.

