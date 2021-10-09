Prep glance: Lincoln Lutheran wins Centennial crown in a day that 'felt like a mini-state tournament'

The Lincoln Lutheran volleyball team went 3-0 Saturday to win the Centennial Conference Tournament at Lincoln Christian School.

The Class C-1 top-rated Warriors rolled past No. 7 Bishop Neumann 25-17, 25-15 in the championship match. Lutheran defeated No. 4 Columbus Scotus (25-13, 25-12) and Hastings St. Cecilia (25-23, 25-16) earlier in the tournament.

"Very proud of this team on how they executed in their performances today," Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. "I thought we were very prepared coming into this tournament. It felt like a mini-state tournament with the quality of teams in the Centennial Conference."

Abby Wachal paced Lincoln Lutheran with 12 kills against Bishop Neumann, with Katelynn Oxley adding nine.

"We really tried to run a fast tempo, spread offense to keep our opponents guessing pin to pin," Ziegler said. "This team is all-around very talented. Outside hitter Abby Wachal was phenomenal today. Hard to defend her attack as she puts so much velocity on the ball.

"I also want to give a shoutout to freshmen Keri Leimbach's stellar defense throughout this whole tournament."