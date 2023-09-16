The Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran volleyball team keeps chugging along.

The Warriors won the Seward Invitational on Saturday, going 4-0.

Lutheran (14-0) defeated No. 4 Oakland Craig 25-18, 25-18 in the tournament championship.

LPS Classic: Lincoln Northeast defeated Lincoln Southeast 25-19, 25-21 in an intracity battle in the Silver Bracket of the Lincoln Public Schools Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southwest.

Also in the Silver Bracket, Lincoln North Star defeated Lincoln Northwest 25-8, 25-17. Northeast and North Star faced off in the semifinals, and the Gators prevailed in three sets, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21. North Star then advanced to the championship match of the bracket, falling to Gretna 25-14, 24-26, 25-23.

Northeast placed third with a win over Omaha Marian. After falling in its first-round match, Southeast defeated Northwest and Elkhorn to place fifth.

BOYS TENNIS

Lincoln East 9, Omaha Westside 0: The Spartans rolled to the shutout Friday in Omaha behind Hunter Nelson and Joseph Bucknell, who won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, and paired to win at No. 3 doubles.

It wrapped up a productive week for East, which won the Spartan Invitational on Monday, swept Lincoln High 9-0 on Wednesday and Lincoln Southeast by the same score on Thursday.