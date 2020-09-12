Prep glance: Lincoln Lutheran puts together perfect mark to win volleyball title at Malcolm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Lutheran volleyball team had a sparkling Saturday at the Malcolm Invitational as the Warriors went 3-0, including a 25-17, 25-20 sweep of Malcolm in the championship.

"I was happy for our girls' performances, especially defensively," Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. "We put up pretty great block numbers that they (Malcolm) had to work around."

That Lutheran defense made a big difference as the Warriors struggled to put together a consistent offensive attack, compiling a hitting percentage of a .073 in the final.

"Our hitting percentage was a little off in our championship match," Ziegler said. "There goes the saying, 'Defense wins championships,' because that's exactly what happened today. Without our defense, we might not have pulled that one out."

Even with that struggle, the Warriors were in a groove for almost all of the two-day tournament winning all five matches while going 10-0 in total sets. Ziegler hopes her team can keep that momentum as the Warriors look toward next week's Seward Invitational, which will feature many state tournament regulars including Broken Bow, Wahoo and Wayne.