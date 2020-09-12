Prep glance: Lincoln Lutheran puts together perfect mark to win volleyball title at Malcolm

The Lincoln Lutheran volleyball team had a sparkling Saturday at the Malcolm Invitational as the Warriors went 3-0, including a 25-17, 25-20 sweep of Malcolm in the championship.
"I was happy for our girls' performances, especially defensively," Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. "We put up pretty great block numbers that they (Malcolm) had to work around."
That Lutheran defense made a big difference as the Warriors struggled to put together a consistent offensive attack, compiling a hitting percentage of a .073 in the final.
"Our hitting percentage was a little off in our championship match," Ziegler said. "There goes the saying, 'Defense wins championships,' because that's exactly what happened today. Without our defense, we might not have pulled that one out."
Even with that struggle, the Warriors were in a groove for almost all of the two-day tournament winning all five matches while going 10-0 in total sets. Ziegler hopes her team can keep that momentum as the Warriors look toward next week's Seward Invitational, which will feature many state tournament regulars including Broken Bow, Wahoo and Wayne.
"I really like our competitive level," Ziegler said. "On our team, I think the girls are all buying into we can compete with anyone that we play, and they are pretty fearless when they step out onto the court."
Bellevue East Invitational: Lincoln High finished third in the seven-team invitational. The Links went 1-1 in pool play before dropping a 25-17, 25-17 match to eventual tournament champion Bellevue West in the semifinals. Bellevue East defeated Lincoln High in the third-place match (21-25, 25-21, 25-11). The Links defeated Columbus Scotus 15-25, 25-16, 25-16 in pool play to advance to the semis. Bellevue West won the tournament.
BOYS TENNIS
Fremont Invitational: Lincoln Southeast finished second with 41 points. Graham Peterson started the Knights off strong in No. 1 singles, earning 16 points with a second-place finish. Cooper Woods and Sam Weyeneth finished third in No. 2 doubles. Nathaniel Rathe and Camden Hjermstad added a fourth-place finish at No. 1 doubles, and Nahum Barber finished fourth at No. 2 singles.
