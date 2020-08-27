Prep glance: Lincoln High wins five-set battle with Lincoln Southeast to open season

The Lincoln High volleyball team edged Lincoln Southeast 25-14, 21-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9 in a season-opener for both teams Thursday at Southeast.
Tyrah Woods had 11 kills to lead the Links. Harper Case added 20 digs and Taylor Sluka had five blocks for Lincoln High.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln Southwest 13, Millard North 1: An offensive outburst combined with strong pitching to lift the Silver Hawks, who improved to 5-1 this season.
Southwest's Ashley Smetter went 3-for-3 with three runs in the leadoff spot, and Josi Solano hit a home run in a pivotal four-run fourth inning.
Alexis Bradley allowed just one hit and fanned 12 batters in a complete-game effort in the circle.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln North Star 7, Lincoln High 2: The Navigators' Jason Phan was on the winning end in singles and doubles. He took an 8-2 victory over Glenn McChristion in No. 1 singles and paired with Max Koebernick for an 8-3 triumph against Evin Nguyeniz and Garrett Salisbury in No. 3 doubles.
GIRLS GOLF
Lincoln High Invitational: Elkhorn South won by three shots, firing a 65 in the scramble format at Highlands Golf Course. Ralston/Omaha Mercy placed second with 68 shots, Lincoln North Star was third with 69, Lincoln Northeast fourth with 70 and Lincoln High fifth, also at 70, in the six-team meet.
Syracuse Invite: Lincoln Christian held off Lincoln Lutheran by three strokes to claim the team title at Syracuse Country Club.
Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove's 85 marked the best individual score. The Lincoln Lutheran duo of Grace Fahleson and Rachel Volin both shot 91, the second-best score of the day.
