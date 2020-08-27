Prep glance: Lincoln High wins five-set battle with Lincoln Southeast to open season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln High volleyball team edged Lincoln Southeast 25-14, 21-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9 in a season-opener for both teams Thursday at Southeast.

Tyrah Woods had 11 kills to lead the Links. Harper Case added 20 digs and Taylor Sluka had five blocks for Lincoln High.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln Southwest 13, Millard North 1: An offensive outburst combined with strong pitching to lift the Silver Hawks, who improved to 5-1 this season.

Southwest's Ashley Smetter went 3-for-3 with three runs in the leadoff spot, and Josi Solano hit a home run in a pivotal four-run fourth inning.

Alexis Bradley allowed just one hit and fanned 12 batters in a complete-game effort in the circle.

BOYS TENNIS

Lincoln North Star 7, Lincoln High 2: The Navigators' Jason Phan was on the winning end in singles and doubles. He took an 8-2 victory over Glenn McChristion in No. 1 singles and paired with Max Koebernick for an 8-3 triumph against Evin Nguyeniz and Garrett Salisbury in No. 3 doubles.

GIRLS GOLF