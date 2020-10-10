Prep glance: Lincoln High plays 'well' in claiming pair of wins as tournament host

Lincoln High went 2-2 at its home invitational Saturday, its two victories coming against Bellevue East (25-23, 19-25, 25-19) and Norfolk (25-14, 25-23).

"Overall, we played pretty well," Lincoln High head coach Stephanie Wilcox said. "We went with a little bit of a different lineup than normal. Playing four games right in a row is pretty tough on anybody."

Kyndal Hudson combined for 28 kills between the Chieftains (16) and Panthers (12), while Harper Case totaled eight ace serves with four apiece in each match. Paige Christophersen added 27 assists for the Links against Bellevue East and 21 against Norfolk.

The Links dropped matches to Millard South, which went 4-0 in the round-robin field, and Omaha Westside.

Taylor Sluka totaled three ace serves against Millard South, and Hudson added 16 kills. Faith Van Eck had 11 digs and co-led Lincoln High with six kills against Omaha Westside. Hudson also added six kills to bring her four-match total to 50.

SkyHawk Invite: Lincoln East went 0-4 Saturday, losing to Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt, Class A No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South, St. Teresa's Academy (Missouri) and Valley High (Iowa) in a field loaded with future Division I volleyball players.