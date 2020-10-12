Prep glance: Lincoln East volleyball bounces back in big way to sweep Class A No. 5 Southwest

The Lincoln East volleyball team responded to a winless outing at this past weekend's SkyHawk Invite in a big way Monday.

The Spartans swept crosstown rival Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southwest (25-20, 25-21, 25-15) at East.

The win moves East's record to 6-9 on the year and 4-2 against city opponents.

The loss snaps a five-match winning streak for the Silver Hawks (14-7), which included winning the Lincoln Northeast Triangular a week ago.

Courtney Holsteen led Southwest with seven kills while Liz Tomlin had six. Carly Coen notched two blocks while Shaylee Myers had nine digs.

