Lincoln East got stronger as the match progressed in a volleyball sweep of Lincoln High on Tuesday at East.
The Spartans beat the Links 25-22, 25-19, 25-15.
Brooke Peltz had nine kills, three ace serves and 11 digs to lead East in the match. Emma Rust chipped in three ace serves and 13 set assists, while Brooke McCartney tallied 14 digs for the Spartans.
Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Northeast 1: The Silver Hawks rallied to win three straight sets after dropping the opener to the Rockets. Southwest won 19-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17. Shaylee Myers led Southwest with 15 kills as the team racked up 49 in the match. Myers had five of the Silver Hawks' nine ace serves. Nikki Dirks finished with 10 kills and Holly Ochsner had 15 digs for Southwest.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Southeast 0: The Silver Hawks dominated the Knights, winning every match. Joe Harris picked up the No. 1 singles win while Blake Benson won at No. 2 singles for Southwest. Grady Works won a tight 9-8 match in No. 3 singles and Nick O'Shea won at No. 4 singles victory. Works and O'Shea teamed up to win No. 1 doubles for the Silver Hawks, 8-1.
CROSS COUNTRY
Centennial Conference meet: The Lincoln Christian boys finished fourth with a score of 60 and Lincoln Lutheran was fifth with 103 at Pioneers Park. Gavin McGerr led the Crusaders, finishing fourth in a time of 18 minutes, 17 seconds. Ty Wheeler finished 14th and Jonathan Xing placed 15th for Christian. Tanner Lebo's 13th-place finish in 18:52 led Lincoln Lutheran.
The Lincoln Christian girls took home third place with a score of 45 and Lincoln Lutheran finished sixth, scoring 95. Amanda Meers (22:17) was sixth and Sadye Daniell (22:30) placed seventh to lead the Crusaders. Alayna Bergt was 13th win 22:59, leading the Warriors.