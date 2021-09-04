Prep glance: Improved Crusaders finish second to No. 3 Wahoo at volleyball invite

Lindsay Burkey's Lincoln Christian volleyball team took a breath of fresh air Saturday at the Wahoo Invitational and earned a second-place finish.

The Crusaders lost to Omaha Concordia in the season opener, but swept Concordia 25-14, 25-14 in their first match of the day Saturday.

"Definitely redemption," Burkey said. "We knew we could play better than we did in that season opener. We came out and proved it."

Lincoln Christian then defeated Ord 25-9, 25-14 to advance to the championship match, but fell to host and Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo 25-20, 25-19.

"Overall we played really well," Burkey said. "I was just really impressed in how we improved over the week and how strong and consistently we played today."

Jenn Wiltfong led Lincoln Christian with a combined 20 kills and 10 blocks in the three matches, including seven kills and two blocks against Wahoo.

Heartland Crossroads Tournament: Lincoln East defeated Lincoln North Star 25-18, 25-12 behind nine kills from Shandy Fa'alli to finish third. Fa'alli totaled 21 kills in the Spartans' three matches, which included a 25-7, 25-18 victory over host Columbus.

CROSS COUNTRY