Prep glance: Improved Crusaders finish second to No. 3 Wahoo at volleyball invite

Lindsay Burkey's Lincoln Christian volleyball team took a breath of fresh air Saturday at the Wahoo Invitational and earned a second-place finish.
The Crusaders lost to Omaha Concordia in the season opener, but swept Concordia 25-14, 25-14 in their first match of the day Saturday.
"Definitely redemption," Burkey said. "We knew we could play better than we did in that season opener. We came out and proved it."
Lincoln Christian then defeated Ord 25-9, 25-14 to advance to the championship match, but fell to host and Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo 25-20, 25-19.
"Overall we played really well," Burkey said. "I was just really impressed in how we improved over the week and how strong and consistently we played today."
Jenn Wiltfong led Lincoln Christian with a combined 20 kills and 10 blocks in the three matches, including seven kills and two blocks against Wahoo.
Heartland Crossroads Tournament: Lincoln East defeated Lincoln North Star 25-18, 25-12 behind nine kills from Shandy Fa'alli to finish third. Fa'alli totaled 21 kills in the Spartans' three matches, which included a 25-7, 25-18 victory over host Columbus.
CROSS COUNTRY
Titan Classic: The Lincoln East girls and boys each took home team titles in Papillion. East's Mia Murray won the girls race in 19 minutes, 58 seconds, and was one of three Spartans to finish within the top 10.
Joe Volkmer, who was second (17:10), was among four East runners to place in the top 10 in the boys race.
Lincoln Southwest's Max Myers won the boys individual title in 17:00. The Silver Hawks finished in second in boys and girls. The Lincoln High boys finished fourth.
BOYS TENNIS
Kearney Doubles Invite: Jackson Miller and Sam Weyeneth led Lincoln Southeast's No. 1 doubles team to second place, and the Knights were third as a team at Harmon Park. Southeast picked up 57 points, and added another second-place finish in No. 2 doubles as Tyler Blair and Ruyter Jamison defeated Omaha Westside 6-4, 7-5. Lincoln Southwest finished fifth at the invitational with 46 points, while Lincoln North Star had 24 points for sixth place.